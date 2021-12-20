JAMB has sent an important message to candidates ahead of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations

This was made known in the board's weekly bulletin released on Monday, December 20, by JAMB's headquarters

According to the board, candidates can create their profiles by sending their NIN to 55019 for registration

Abuja- The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Monday, December 20, directed that all prospective candidates for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) acquire their National Identification Numbers (NIN) ahead of the exercise.

Vanguard reports that the board made this disclosure on Monday, in its weekly bulletin released by the Office of the Registrar in Abuja.

JAMB said that it would soon start the sale of application documents and registration for the 2022 UTME and Direct Entry(DE).

JAMB is sending this warning ahead of 2022 UTME.

The board announced that it is engaging its core functionaries in a series of intensive training to ensure that once the date is announced, the stage would have been set for yet another hitch-free exercise.

JAMB said the release of this information is in line with the board’s firm determination to ensure that candidates who are desirous of enrolling are ready and prepared.

The board said:

“For those who may want to obtain any of the two application documents, they are advised to get their NIN and also familiarise themselves with the board’s Integrated Brochure and Syllabus System (IBASS).

“It will give them an idea of the course requirements and the syllabus they are expected to cover for the examination."

According to JAMB, IBASS is on the board’s website and can also be downloaded on Google Playstore and other similar platforms.

JAMB reveals 1 main approved requirement for CBT centres ahead of 2022 UTME

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Monday, December 13, said that only computer-based centres that were 100 per cent prepared would be used for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

It was reported that the board in its weekly bulletin from the office of the registrar said that test centres that were never prepared for the purpose of the examination will not be used for the UTME.

Adding that this is part of the arrangement by JAMB to validate and accredit the centres for the examination, the board said its decision followed meetings with its key advisors and zonal and state coordinators and technical officers.

Students with illegal university admissions to be fished out

In other news, Nigerians in tertiary institutions across the country to be wary of their actions.

The JAMB registrar said the board will commence a mop-up exercise that would help rid institutions of all those with illegal admissions.

