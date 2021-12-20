Nigerians have been asked by the federal government not to embark on any unnecessary travel this festive period

The government said the warning is coming following the rise in cases of coronavirus in the country

Meanwhile, the Lagos state government has vowed to get tough with violators of compulsory tests for international inbound passengers

Nigerians who are traveling during this festive period, has been advised not to travel if it not compulsory. This is as COVID-19 cases continued to rise in the country.

This advice was given by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control in its latest COVID-19 situation report.

Meanwhile, the Lagos state government vowed to get tough with violators of compulsory tests for international inbound passengers, The Punch reports.

The Nigerian government has issued travel advice over festive period.

Source: Facebook

Also, officials of states including Bauchi, Ogun and Kano in separate interviews said this week, they would intensify measures to ensure compliance with safety protocols and mass vaccination.

The NCDC also said the omicron may also lead to several other mutations.

It said:

“The spread of COVID-19 variants of concern including the Omicron variant may lead to a surge in cases globally due to mutations which could give the SARS-CoV-2 virus a specific advantage such as increased transmissibility, possibility of more severe illness or evasion of tests currently used for the detection of COVID-19.

“Importantly, this holiday season, we advise everyone to avoid non-essential travel, both international and national while research is ongoing to better understand Omicron and its impact on the national and global response to COVID-19.”

New report on COVID-19 in Africa shows widespread willingness to get vaccinated

In another report, Legit.ng reported that as the Omicron variant dominates the COVID-19 news cycle, new research from the Partnership for Evidence-Based Response to COVID-19 (PERC) indicates that people in African Union Member states are overwhelmingly willing to get vaccinated.

Across 19 countries, 78% of people surveyed by PERC indicated that they had been or were willing to get vaccinated. However, as of November 2021, less than 7% of the African continent has been vaccinated.

Experts say this gap between acceptance and coverage demonstrates a substantial unmet need and underscores the importance of consistent and predictable vaccine supply as well as increased support for vaccination programs in Africa.

Legit.ng gathered that the latest PERC report considers why global vaccination efforts have been plagued by inequity, as well as the logistical challenges to vaccinating the African continent.

United Kingdom removes Nigeria from Red List countries

Recall that the United Kingdom recently yielded to the threats of the Nigerian government and yanked Nigeria off the Red List of countries not allowed in the UK due to the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

All the 11 countries on the travel ban were taken off on Wednesday morning, December 15 due to the diminishing concerns about Omicron cases being brought into the country.

Sajid Javid, UK’s Health Secretary said on Wednesday, December 8, that hotels will quarantine those arriving from some African countries.

