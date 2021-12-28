Zamfara community celebrates one month without attack

A community in Zamfara state has reportedly celeberated a month without attack from bandits parading their areas

However, this is not as a result of government's efforts according Audu Bulama Bukarti, a human right advocate

Audu Bulama Bukarti claimed that the people instead of believing in the government, had a deal wit the bandits

Residents of Dansadau in Zamfara state have reportedly celebrated a month without bandits attack. This was disclosed by Audu Bulama Bukarti, a human right advocate.

According to him, this celebration was not as a result of government's efforts. He said bandits did not attack the people because they had a deal with the criminals.

The Nigerian Army has promised to fight to banditry to standstill. Photo: Nigerian Army

Source: Facebook

He said:

"Today, the people of Dansadau of Zamfara celebrated one month without attack. But just before you start hailing and insulting well-meaning people… This is not due to government effort. It’s because Dansadau people struck an agreement with the terrorists. They said they submitted to the terrorists because government has failed them. Can there be worse failure of government? What is the function of government?"

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, reactions have quickly followed his post, with many people aligning with his position while others are in disagreement.

Auwalu Minkaila

"What is happening in Nigeria is completely contradictory. The primary function of government is to protect life and properties of the citizens, it now seems that Nigeria is having two governments in operation, to the honest, we don't have responsible government. Our leaders are there amassing wealth, throwing their subjects into poor and brutish life."

Abubakar Muhammad Dekau

"But barrister do you think that shouldering unnecessary blames on govt alone can sort things out in this country? I suggest that the entire populace should reconfigure our attitudes irrespective of our differences so that God can save us. But I don't think if spreading all these blatant criticism could yield a good result."

Bashir Kabir Kutawa

"The function of government has been bastardized and overhauled by Nigerian politicians. We are living in fear and agony."

Nigerian leaders are conniving with the elites and the traditional rulers to kill poor men ,women and children in Nigeria. And, I blame none but the C in C.

Mohd N Ismail

"The people of Dansadau have done a great job, but the government has failed woefully in every aspect, especially in the security sector, and they're always annoying by saying they're doing their best!"

Musa Abdullahi

"Indeed! The primary responsibility of every responsible and responsive government is to protect the lives and properties of her citizens. Shameful!"

Moh'd Ks

"This is why local government need to function. When will LGA start working again? When will they have their autonomy again? We need it to create jobs, alleviate poverty and create wealth at the grassroots!"

Hassan A Gembu

"The primary assignment of every government is the protection of peoples live and properties. Any government that failed here is totally a failed government.

"We must stop fooling ourselves, Buhari led government has failed us in many aspect, that is just the truth."

Insecurity in north: Ohanaeze, Afenifere, others blast Buhari, gives reasons

In another report, President Muhammadu Buhari has received attacks and condemnation over the growing insecurity and killings in the northern region of the country.

These attacks were made by various sociopolitical groups across regions of the country including Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Afenifere group.

the groups in separate statements the President Buhari's administration has failed to tack action on the plights of the people in the north who have continued to suffer in the hands of bandits and kidnappers.

Source: Legit.ng