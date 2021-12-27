Recurrent attacks by armed bandits have forced residents of some villages in Adamawa state to flee for safety

The affected villages, a media report stated, are in Garaha Ward where Nigeria's SGF, Boss Mustapha, hailed from

Commenting on the development, the police command in Adamawa state said operatives have been deployed to the affected areas

Adamawa - A report emerging from Daily Trust indicates that residents of Kwapre and Dabna villages in Hong local government area of Adamawa state have fled their homes over persistent attacks by bandits.

According to the newspaper, Kwapre, Dabna, Lar, Zah and other adjoining villages are in Garaha Ward where the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, hailed from.

SGF Boss Mustapha’s hometown and other villages in Adamawa are witnessing persistent attacks by bandits, forcing residents to flee. Photo credit: Boss Mustapha

According to a community leader in Garaha, Honorable Hyella, people fled Kwapre to escape being trapped.

He said:

“There are only seven persons left in Kwapre now; the rest have relocated to either Hong or Pella.”

“People have justifiable reasons to run for their lives, because 52 persons were abducted in April this year and only eight persons have returned home since then. Now that there’s a buildup of heavy presence of suspected bandits in the area again; the people have to run for their lives.

“People have to run because kidnappings happen on a daily basis. The bandits have begun to tax villagers; so far they’ve taxed Dabna, Sushiu, Lar, and many villages within the Duguba district to pay safety levies.”

Another source who spoke anonymously said the people in Dabna have moved to Gombi, a nearby town and Hong.

Police speak on bandits attacks

It was gathered that the spokesman of the Adamawa police command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the attacks in the area.

Nguroje said the troops have been deployed to the areas, noting that it's normal for the residents to be scared.

His words:

“Yes, there’s kidnap scare around those villages. Of course it’s normal for the people to be scared. But the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ahmed Barde, has directed the deployment of troops to safeguard the areas."

Gunmen break into Adamawa hospital, abduct medical doctor

In a related development, gunmen recently broke into a hospital in Yola, Adamawa state capital, and abducted the owner, Dr Saidu Bala.

Bala is the immediate past medical director of Specialist Hospital, Yola.

According to a source, the gunmen invaded the hospital after 6pm, when residents had just observed Maghrib prayer.

