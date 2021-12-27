A 38-year-old Reverend Father, Luke Adeleke has been dead in Ogun state by some suspected gunmen

The incident, according to the state police command, happened at Ogunmakin in the Obafemi-Owode local government area of the state

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the state police public relations officer, said the investigation was ongoing to arrest the killers of the cleric

Ogunmakin, Ogun - There was pandemonium on in Ogun state when unknown gunmen killed a 38-year-old Reverend Father, Luke Adeleke while returning from a church service on Christmas Eve.

The Punch reports that the gunmen reportedly waylaid the cleric at Ogunmakin in the Obafemi-Owode local government area of the state and shot him dead.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba has vowed that banditry would soon become a thing of the past in Nigeria. Credit: Nigeria Police Force.

Legit.ng gathered that a source told the newspaper that the "Reverend Father Luke Adeleke, 38, was shot dead by gunmen while returning from a Mass on the eve of Christmas."

The state police public relations officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, was said to have confirmed the incident.

Oyeyemi said the incident happened at Ogunmakin and not Odeda as it was being reported on social media.

He said the gunmen exchanged gunfire with policemen in the area and escaped with bullet wounds.

The police spokesman said:

“It happened in Ogunmakin in the Obafemi-Owode local government area of the state on Friday. Policemen engaged the gunmen in gunfire. Some of them escaped with bullets wounds.”

According to the medium, attempts to get reactions from the Catholic Mission in the state had not yielded success as of the time of filing the report.

