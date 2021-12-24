Kaduna state is now the hotbed of target by bandits following the spate of attacks in recent times on travellers

It's another move by gunmen as they staged a fresh attack on a convoy conveying travellers along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari highway

This development is coming barely 24 hours after the police announced that 48 traders have been rescued by operatives following a hot chase with the kidnappers

Kaduna state- Another attack has been recorded in Kaduna state.

Again, bandits have attacked a convoy conveying travellers along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari highway in the state, Daily Trust reports.

Six persons were said to have been killed in the fresh attack while many travellers were abducted.

Kaduna state is the hotbed of fresh attacks in recent times. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

The incident occurred at Unguwar Geda, few metres from Zankoro, a dreaded location along the highway, around 3:00 pm, on Thursday, December 23.

It was gathered that the bandits broke the chain of vehicles escorted by security and vigilante during the operation.

‎No official comment yet from the state government and Police command as calls made by the newspaper to the command public relations officer, ASP Jalige Mohammed were unanswered.

I don’t believe in rehabilitating terrorists, says Governor Nasir El-Rufai

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Governor El-Rufai of Kaduna state has declared that he does not believe in rehabilitating terrorists.

The governor made his position known on Tuesday, December 21 while briefing state house correspondents after meeting with President Buhari.

El-Rufai was at the Presidential Villa, Abuja to brief the president on the recent attack which led to the death of 40 persons in Kaduna state.

President Muhammadu Buhari vows to flush out bandits

In another report, President Muhammadu Buhari had said that the federal government is committed to flushing out bandits and criminals across the country.

The president also said that his administration is ready to bring justice to all by apprehending and prosecuting perpetrators while protecting citizens from the onslaught of all forms of criminal activities in the country.

Buhari gave the assurance on Friday, December 10, when the federal government delegation paid a condolence visit to Governor Aminu Tambuwal over the killings of 23 travellers by suspected bandits.

Survivor narrates her ordeal with bandits

In addition, one of the survivors of the recent Sokoto attack, Shafa’atu, has recalled how she lost her mother and four kids.

Shafa’atu, a widow, said she watched helplessly as the heartless bandits burned her children and mother to death during the attack which occurred on Monday, December 6.

The survivor is currently recuperating at a hospital while the remains of her lost loved ones have been buried.Survivor narrates her ordeal with bandits

Source: Legit.ng