Nigeria's Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya has directed that Pte. Hannah Sofiat A. a detained female soldier be released immedaitely

Sofiat was detained by the army for violating rules and regulations by getting involved in a public display of an amorous relationship with a paramilitary trainee

The soldier had been forgiven and freed from detention to join her family and friends to celebrate Christmas festivities

Pte. Hannah Sofiat A, a Nigerian female soldier who accepted a marriage proposal from a male corps member at the National Youth Service Corps Orientation Camp in Yikpata, Kwara has been released from detention.

The Nation revealed that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya gave the order for Sofiat's immediate release after she was detained.

Detained female soldier released from detention to join family and friends for Christmas. Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @mediagist

Source: Instagram

Recall that the army personnel landed in trouble after video clips showing a male corps member proposing to her went viral on social media.

A source at Army Headquarters on Saturday, December 25, explained that the head of the Nigerian army ook the decision to free the soldier in the spirit of Christmas, The Guardian added.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

This was in line to have a Professional Nigerian Army Ready to Accomplish Assigned Missions within a Joint Environment in Defence of Nigeria.

Speaking further, the source noted that Sofiat had been warned and reprimanded for breaching the extant rule guiding the conduct of military personnel.

The romantic soldier had been forgiven and freed from detention just in time to join her family and friends to celebrate Christmas.

Please don’t dismiss romantic soldier, corp member’s family begs army

This development is coming after the family of a youth corper simply identified as Remi, who proposed to a female soldier appealed to military authorities not to dismiss the romantic soldier.

According to the family member, Remi and Akinlabi’s friendship started in Abeokuta, Ogun State over three years ago before the latter joined the military.

The family member speaking on the condition of anonymity revealed that they had lost each other’s contact, but was surprisingly brought together by fate at the NYSC camp late November.

Source: Legit.ng