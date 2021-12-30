Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, the director-general of the National Youth Service Corps has bagged an award

The NYSC DG was recognised with the award for showing topmost commitment to the development of Nigerian youths

Ibrahim was also commended for various initiatives which he brought into the NYSC scheme to encourage youths under the programme

The newly-promoted director-general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has been conferred with the Man of the Year 2021 award.

The Award was conferred on the NYSC DG by the Centre for Social Justice Equity and Transparency (CESJET) for his superlative performances in changing the face of the youth development and empowerment scheme.

The organisation said Shuaibu has been recognised by the centre for his leadership roles in overcoming critical challenges in the country.

Major General Shuaibu has been recognised for his commitment to youth development Photo: National Youth Service Corps - NYSC

Eulogised for his numerous interventions through the scheme, the centre said Shuaibu has continued to think outside the box since assuming office as the scheme's DG.

Speaking on the award, the executive director of CESJET, Isaac Ikpa, said during the course of the year, the NYSC through the DG's leadership style stood tall in service delivery in Nigeria.

He said the scheme also showcased credible innovations that positively impacted the collective resolve of many Nigerians towards ensuring sustainable growth and development.

Ikpa said:

"This is in recognition of the numerous interventions to ease the strain on the economy due to the coronavirus pandemic, whose impact was felt across the globe."

Ikpa added:

"The NYSC DG indeed displayed an unalloyed commitment to the Nigerian cause by ensuring timely and well-intended policies of the NYSC as an institution towards addressing the myriad of challenges confronting the country.

Benefits of NYSC scheme to Nigeria and her youths

Also speaking, the guest speaker for the award ceremony, Professor Ahmed Danfulani said the NYSC has effectively flushed out fake graduates from participating in the scheme.

Danfulani who served as the director-general of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies this has been achieved, through rigorous screening and monitoring.

He said:

"From the ongoing construction of ICT Centre at the Headquarters to the completion and equipping of Kaduna NYSC printing press, Brigadier General Ibrahim has improved revenue generation."

For a public affairs analyst, Majeed Dahiru, the award is meant to commend Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim for standing tall in service to the country.

This Dahiru said can be achieved through credible leadership that has resonated wide and far in the country.

The CESJET Man of the Year award was also presented with a modest cash prize of N100, 000 to serve as a token of appreciation and encourage him to continue to render invaluable service to the country.

