Governor Seyi Makinde has been widely celebrated by many prominent Nigerians on his 54th birth anniversary

One of such Nigerians is the executive governor of Delta state and chairman South-South Governors Forum, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa

Governor Okowa said Makinde, through his policies, has created a vibrant economy for the people of Oyo state

Asaba - Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated his Oyo state counterpart, Mr. Seyi Makinde, on his 54th birth anniversary.

Okowa, in a statement by his chief press secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, commended Makinde for his audacious achievements in human capital and infrastructural transformation of his state.

Governor Okowa described his Oyo state colleague, Seyi Makinde as a performer. Photo credit: Oyo state government

Source: Facebook

He described Makinde as an astute politician and successful businessman who brought his many years of experience in private sector engagement to public service.

The governor also extolled Makinde for his patriotic and unrelenting service to his state and the nation and prayed to God to continue to grant him good health and wisdom to sustain his good works for the people.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Part of the statement read:

“Your focus and commitment to your administration’s four-point agenda of expansion of the economy of the state through agriculture value chain; security; health; and education has created a vibrant economy for the people of Oyo state.

“Specifically, I must commend you for the award of contracts for 299 primary healthcare centres across electoral wards and for the ongoing Oyo Independent Power Project (IPP), which would contribute to the economic revolution in the state.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I heartily rejoice with you, an outstanding professional, astute businessman, and my brother governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde, as you attain 54 years.

“On this auspicious occasion, I celebrate with your family, associates, and friends and to thank Almighty God for your life which has been marked by remarkable accomplishments.”

Civil Society Organisations honour Governor Okowa in Asaba

Meanwhile, a coalition of civil society groups under the aegis of Nigeria Network of NGOs on Tuesday, December 14 honoured Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, with the award of ‘Most-Friendly Governor in Nigeria.’

Presenting the award to the governor at the Delta State Civil Society Day and Awards, leader of the group, Senator Shehu Sani, said that the award was in recognition of Okowa’s support and collaboration with civil society groups in the state and country.

Sani said that he was amazed that Okowa was the only governor who recognise the contributions of civil society groups in the Nigerian project and called on other governors to emulate his kind gesture.

Governor Okowa declares that 2022 will be a better year

Meanwhile, Governor Okowa has expressed hope that 2022 will be a better year for Nigerians than the outgoing year.

The Delta governor made the prediction at the Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols held at Asaba, the state capital.

The governor encouraged Christians to renew their hope in God, stressing that he alone can change their story.

Source: Legit.ng