As part of the need for the promotion of peace and unity in the country irrespective of religious differences, Muslims attended this year’s Christmas services in Kaduna

Pastor Yohanna Buru, the Overseer of Christ Evangelical and Life Intervention Ministry expressed deep satisfaction over the large turnout of Muslim faithful from 7 Northern states

The cleric disclosed that this is the 10th year the church has been hosting Muslims from various states for the Christmas celebration

Kaduna state- In a move that seeks to strengthen a good relationship and unity among citizens in the country, hundreds of Muslims joined their Christian counterparts at a church service to celebrate Christmas in Kaduna state.

Daily Trust reports that the General Overseer Christ Evangelical and Life Intervention Ministry in Kaduna, Pastor Yohanna Buru, who received them expressed appreciation that they attended Christmas service‎ at his church.

He said, despite insecurity challenges, COVID-19 and high cost of transportation still the Muslims, including women find time to attend the morning service with the aims of promoting peaceful co-existence and religious tolerance among Christians and non-Christians, Vanguard added.

It's an annual event

According to him, it is the 10th year the church hosted Muslims from various states on Christmas day.‎

The cleric said all the Muslims that attended the Christmas service were from all Islamic sects, which include Tijjaniya, Shi’ites, Kadriyya and Sunni.

