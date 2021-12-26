Ahead of the new year celebrations, the federal government disclosed that it is not ready to take any COVID-19-related risk

This announcement was made following the rising cases of coronavirus in the country in recent times

In a new move, the FCT has appealed to residents to adhere strictly to all health protocols as it banned gatherings with over 50 worshippers

FCT, Abuja- As part of its effort to keep the residents safe, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) recently announced a new ban on nightclubs, parties and religious congregations with over 50 worshippers.

Daily Trust reports that the administration in a statement issued on Saturday, December 25, said the decision was informed by the current status of COVID-19 in the territory, adding that the failure of residents to adopt simple preventive measures was worrisome.

The administration, in a statement by the Secretary, Health and Human Services Secretariat Dr. Abubakarl Tafida, called on residents of the territory to take action to protect themselves and their loved ones against this pandemic.

The statement said:

"Any gathering in excess of 50 people must be done in open spaces. Street parties are discouraged. All night clubs and related activities are banned during this period. The indoor religious congregation should be limited to 50 per cent capacity with full compliance to public health social measures such as physical distancing two metres apart and use of face masks.”

The Administration said the cases so far as at December 24 were 2,591 which is 1,028% increase of the 252 cases confirmed in November 2021.

The administration said all COVID-19 deaths in December 2021 occurred in unvaccinated persons.

