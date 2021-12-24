As Christians all over the world celebrate Christmas 2021, Governor Okowa has called for sober reflection

Governor Okowa also said spiritual renewal and reconciliation with God is the reason for the season

According to the governor, Christians are expected to offer special prayers for Nigeria during the Yuletide

Asaba - As Christians all over the world commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ with the celebration of Christmas, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has felicitated with all Deltans and Nigerians.

In a message contained in a statement sent to Legit.ng by his spokesman, Olisa Ifeajika, on Friday, December 24, the governor urged Christians to offer special prayers during the yuletide for greater peace, love, unity, peaceful co-existence, and progress in the state and in the country.

Governor Okowa said love and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians is one of the objectives of Christmas. Photo credit: Delta state government

Source: Facebook

He said that Christmas was a season to show love and care for one another, adding that Nigerians should use the opportunity offered by the season to enthrone peaceful co-existence across the country.

He called for an end to all forms of violent crimes, including banditry, kidnapping, terrorism, and insurrection that had become commonplace in the country and a huge security challenge to governments at all levels and the entire citizenry.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Part of the statement read:

“As the world celebrates Christmas, the birth of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, I call on all Christians; and indeed, all Deltans and Nigerians, to reflect on the virtues and teachings of Jesus Christ in their lives and activities so that Nigeria and the world would be a better place for all of us.

“I congratulate all Christians for witnessing yet another Christmas season. I advise all of you to use the festive period for sober reflections and total spiritual renewal and devotion towards living in peace and harmony with adherents of other religions.

“I must emphasise that peaceful co-existence and understanding among citizens are essential in the face of the prevailing security and economic challenges in the country.’’

According to him, Christmas is not just a time to engage in merry-making, but also a time to reach out to the less-privileged in the society in tandem with the wish and teachings of Christ.

He added:

“Christmas celebration is a period of sacrifice and reflection for which Christians should emulate the virtues of total love and selfless service as demonstrated by Jesus Christ.

“The period presents the opportunity for us to return to God and be steadfast in promoting the virtues of Christ, which are love, peace, and harmony in all our endeavours.”

He urged Nigerians to unite and pray for peace and co-existence, and eschew bitterness and hatred on the basis of faith, ethnicity, or political leanings.

The governor assured that his administration had taken measures to ensure that there was a peaceful Christmas celebration across the state.

He reaffirmed the administration's commitment to pursuing more people-oriented policies and programmes, which had a direct bearing on the lives of the people.

2022 Will Be a Better Year, Says Governor Ifeanyi Okowa

Earlier, Governor Okowa expressed hope that the year 2022 will be a better year for Nigerians than the outgoing year.

The Delta governor made the prediction at the Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols held at Asaba, the state capital.

The governor encouraged Christians to renew their hope in God, stressing that He alone can change their story.

Nigerians Will Soon Have Cause for Laughter, Says Pastor Adeboye

On his part, the General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has assured Nigerians that they will soon have cause for laughter.

He predicted that the siege of insecurity and the bad economy will be followed by songs of victory.

Adeboye spoke at the December Special Thanksgiving and Prayer organised by RCCG headquarters, Throne of Grace, Ebute-metta, Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng