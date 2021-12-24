It's a few hours to Christmas but the federal government has given out a piece of news that would excite the citizens

Ahead of the new year, FG has declared a 12-day free train ride for Nigerians to help ease their movement

Following the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country, the passengers are however advised to adhere strictly to all health protocols this season

News that would provide succour for the citizens, the federal government has declared free train rides for 12-days, from Friday, December 24 to Tuesday, January 4, 2022, ahead of the Yuletide.

The Guardian reports that the Managing Director, Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), Mr Fidet Okhiria, made this known during an interview on Friday, December 24, in Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to do his best for Nigerians before the end of his tenure in 2023. Photo credit: Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

Okhiria said:

"The decision which was made in collaboration with the Ministry of Transportation is to ease movement of citizens during the yuletide.

"This is to help ease the cost of transportation and enable citizens to move easily enjoy the festive period.

"Passengers are however advised to ensure they obtain their tickets from appropriate quarters at no cost, to enable them to gain access and enter the trains.

"All passengers are also enjoined to observe and obey COVID-19 rules by wearing of face mask, washing and sanitising of hands."

He also reiterated the federal government’s commitment to ensure the safety of passengers and trains during the period, The Punch added.

New year: Buhari's govt makes final decision on crossover services across Nigeria

As Nigerians prepare for both Christmas and New Year celebrations, the federal government has spoken on measures to help them cope with the fourth wave of COVID-119 already in the country.

The Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 in a statement from its chairman, SGF Boss Mustapha, on Thursday, December 23, noted that indoor gatherings and congregations for families and religious bodies must be 50% full.

Mustapha revealed in the statement that full adherence to health protocols must be observed during the period, especially in the crossover services.

NCDC announces 2123 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had announced 2,123 new cases of coronavirus in Nigeria.

The NCDC took its official Facebook page to announce the new development to Nigerians as the new variants of the virus continue to spread.

A breakdown of the cases below states by states as released by the NCDC.

