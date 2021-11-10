Ahead of the yuletide season, the Lagos state government has commenced the sale of rice and vegetable oil to residents

The rice sold at N24,000 for 50kg is available at LAISA’s head office at Agriculture Development Authority, Old Oko-Oba Road, Agege

The general manager of LAISA, Bolaji Balogun, also provided the numbers Lagosians who want to buy rice and vegetable oil should call

Lagos, Nigeria - The Lagos State Agric Input Supply Authority (LAISA) has announced the commencement of the sale of rice and vegetable oil ahead of the yuletide season.

LAISA's general manager, Bolaji Balogun, made the announcement in a statement released by the agency on Wednesday, November 10.

Lagos state government announces the commencement of the sale of rice and vegetable oil ahead of the yuletide season. Photo credit: Lagos State Agric-Input Supply Authority

Source: Facebook

Balogun explained that the move is to reduce the stress associated with end-of-the-year shopping for food items in the nation's commercial capital.

He said adequate provision has been made by the agency to ensure the availability of rice and vegetable oil for sale to citizens in preparation for the yuletide season.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Lagosians urged to start shopping early

Meanwhile, the GM of LAISA also implored Lagosians to start shopping early so as to avoid the December rush.

He said LAISA is committed to ensuring the availability of food items throughout the year, stressing that the agency will continue to supply farmers in Lagos state with high-quality agricultural inputs and products at affordable prices.

Balogun said the agency has established eight farm centres in different parts of Lagos in a bid to give farmers easy access to quality agricultural inputs and products at affordable prices.

Where rice and vegetable oil can be purchased

The general manager of LAISA said rice and vegetable oil can be purchased at the agency’s head office at Agriculture Development Authority, Old Oko-Oba Road, Agege, at N24,000 for 50kg.

He urged persons interested to call the following numbers: 08033339321, 08035386226 and 08033026494.

Balogun reiterated the commitment of the agency to sustaining the provision of food for citizens of the state, assuring that the agency will continue to support farmers to boost food production.

Lagosians react

Olalere Iskilu Moyoriola Adewale said:

"God bless Lagos State Government under Dr Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu Ph.D and Dr Kadir Obafemi Hamzat."

Olayinka Solomon said:

"Are we still suppose to buy at the rate of 24k?? What difference does it make from buying at the market?"

Sanusi Abdullahi Abu Murshidah said:

"All those Rice dealers may end up eating it by themselves as the Rice price comes down soon by God's grace."

Olawale Victor Ibikunle said:

"The rice should be transported to the LCDA offices for easy access by the people,also the price is too high."

Price of goods in popular Lagos market, a bag of foreign rice now sells for 30,000

Meanwhile, the cost price of some major goods in the market have continued to rise in major markets across the country despite continuous effort by the government to boost local production.

Checks by Legit.ng showed the fluctuation in the cost price of some basic food items and an increment in others.

A recent market price survey shows beans is the new gold as the bag sells from over N100,000 and foreign rice, a bag sells from 30,000 while a bag of local rice sells from N25,000.

Source: Legit