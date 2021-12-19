Fresh tragedy has struck in Kaduna state again as bandits attacked villages in Giwa local government area

The death toll in the attacks has risen to 38 just as many houses, cars and trucks have been burnt

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has sent condolences to the families of the victims of the brutal attacks while praying for the repose of their souls

Giwa LGA, Kaduna state - Gunmen on Sunday, December 19, staged fresh attacks in villages in Giwa local government area of Kaduna state, killing at least 38 people.

The Kaduna state commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, released a statement confirming the death toll rose from initial 20 to 38, Premium Times reported.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai mourns as gunmen killed 38 in fresh Kaduna attacks. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

He was quoted to have said:

“Following the report of attacks by bandits across villages in Idasu, Giwa LGA, contained in an earlier update, security agencies have confirmed to the Kaduna State Government that 38 people were killed across the locations attacked.

“Twenty-nine of the victims have been identified, with nine remaining unidentified as of the time of this update.”

Mr Aruwan named the 29 victims as:

Cars, trucks, houses burnt

In his earlier statement on Sunday, the commissioner said houses, trucks, and cars were also burnt by the attackers along with agricultural produce at various farms.

The statement read partly:

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the reports with sadness and sent condolences to the families of the victims of the brutal attacks while praying for the repose of their souls."

He said the governor also commiserated with the affected communities and directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency to conduct an urgent assessment of the area towards providing relief.

The latest incident occurred two days after a similar series of attacks on separate Kaduna communities.

I'm pained, Senator Uba Sani mourns lawmaker murdered by bandits

Meanwhile, Senator Uba Sani, the lawmaker representing Kaduna Central at the Senate, has condoled with the family of late Hon Aminu Rilwanu Gadagau who was killed by bandits on the Kaduna-Zaria expressway on Wednesday, December 15.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Kaduna, Nasir Dambatta, stated that the lawmaker, who donated N2 million to the bereaved family announced that he would fund the education of the orphans left behind by the deceased up to their eventual graduation from the university.

In their reactions, the family of the deceased took turns to express gratitude to the lawmaker for the gesture.

