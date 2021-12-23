There's been a rise in the attacks by bandits in Kaduna state and this bothers on the security lives and properties in the state

Earlier, some traders traveling to Kano have been abducted along the dreaded Birnin Gwari-Kaduna road on Wednesday

In reaction to the incident, the police announced that 48 traders have been rescued by operatives after a hot chase with the kidnappers

Kaduna state- There is a new development regarding the kidnapped traders in Kaduna state.

Recently, the Kaduna state police command disclosed that its operatives have rescued 48 kidnapped Kano-bound traders taken away by bandits at Udawa village along the Birnin Gwari highway in Chikun Local Government Area of the state, The Punch reports.

The Police have rescued 48 Kano-bound traders abducted along Birnin Gwari Highway. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

The rescue mission

The police in Kaduna, while confirming the incident on Thursday, December 23, said the force gave the bandits a hot chase and rescued 48 abducted traders.

The state police public relations officer, ASP Mohammad Jalige, who confirmed the development, said the escort team that accompanied the traders actually reinforced and engaged the hoodlums.

Jalige added the bandits scampered with bullets wounds to safety after the gallant escort overpowered them.

The police chief, however, said a female trader was still missing after the 48 persons were rescued by the operatives, saying that efforts were on to rescue her unhurt.

The police spokesman said:

“On the 22nd of December, 2021 at about 0930hrs a team of Policemen while escorting a convoy of traders from Udawa village in Chikun LGA along Birnin Gwari to Kaduna came under heavy gunshots by armed bandits which led to the kidnap of a score of persons."

