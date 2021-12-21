Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has made his stance known concerning repentant terrorists

The governor who is former minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja said terrorists should be killed

Governor El-Rufai had in the past, stated that the Kaduna state government won't negotiate with terrorists

Aso Rock - Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has declared that he does not believe in rehabilitating terrorists.

He said the best way to deal with terrorists is to kill them and send them back to their maker.

Governor El-Rufai has always taken a tough stand against terrorists. Photo credit: Kaduna state government

Source: Facebook

The governor made his position known on Tuesday, December 21 while briefing state house correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari alongside his commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

El-Rufai was at the Presidential Villa, Abuja to brief the president on the recent attack which led to the death of 40 persons in Kaduna state.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The governor was accompanied by Samuel Aruwan, Kaduna commissioner for internal security and home affairs.

His words:

“There is nothing like repentant terrorists. The only repentant bandit is the one that is dead. Our intention in the state is to kill them (terrorists), let them go and see God.”

El-Rufai said the whereabouts of the bandits are not hidden but that the military is wary of the collateral damage it could cause the civilian community, adding that the recent declaration of bandits as terrorists has given the armed forces more power to wage war against them.

El-Rufai asked for the intervention of the president for more deployment of security forces to enable a comprehensive operation, even as he called on the security agencies to carry out aggressive operations against the terrorists.

Group to Buhari: Strengthen DIA to win war against insurgency, banditry

Recall that a coalition of Civil Society Organisations and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) recently urged President Buhari to strengthen the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) in order to win the war against insurgency and banditry in Nigeria.

A statement sent to Legit.ng jointly signed by, Dr. Aliyu Bello of Peace and Conflict Resolution Initiative and Ambassador Jude Uchenna of Alliance for Justice and Peace gave the advice to the president.

The group noted that the failure of the DIA in providing links that will lead the troops on the battlefield as well as rancour within the military hierarchy has affected the fight against insurgency and banditry.

Group blames intelligence failure for the increase in terrorists, bandits' attacks

Earlier, a coalition of 76 NGOs and civil society activists knocked the intelligence arms of the military and the Department of State Services for continued attacks on military formations and other infrastructure of the state by terrorists.

The activists also lamented over the kidnapping and robbery by bandits saying the attacks were not only a setback to the war against insecurity but a blatant embarrassment to the armed forces and Nigeria in general.

The group particularly made reference to the recent kidnapping of travellers in broad daylight along Abuja-Kaduna road, an attack in Borno that resulted in the killing of an army chief and three other soldiers, and several others as clear instances of intelligence failure.

Source: Legit