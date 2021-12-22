For many reasons, the name Nyesom Wike stands out among Nigerian governors from both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) put together.

The Rivers governor who is fondly called Mr. Projects is known as an exemplary leader and lover of his people.

He is also recognised as a distinguished lawyer, the lion of the Niger Delta, a loving family man, and an individual of extreme courage.

The Rivers governor was described as a lovable leader (Photo: PDP)

It was in recognition of these and other attributes that the Pamo University of Medical Sciences, Oyigbo, Rivers, gave Wike the Honourary Doctorate Degree of Science, D.Sc Honoris Causa.

The rare honour was given to the governor by a former president, Abdulsalami Abubakar

God has already sealed it: Governor Wike reveals who will be his successor in 2023

Meanwhile, Wike was getting ready for the 2023 general elections and he had boasted that his successor would come from the PDP and no other party.

He disclosed that work was ongoing to ensure that the party also clinches victory at the forthcoming presidential election in 2023.

The Rivers governor assured the people that no project in the state awarded by this administration will be abandoned as he plans to complete all over them before his tenure ends.

Addressing a crowd of PDP members who had gathered to receive those defecting from the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the weekend in Port Harcourt, Wike stated:

“No one project awarded by this administration will remain abandoned before we leave on the 29 May 2023.

“And then, another PDP government will come and take over from us. Let me assure you, God has already sealed it.

“Let nobody bother himself, PDP will take over Rivers State again because it is very obvious. Why will PDP take over? We will take over because we have made promises to you and we have fulfilled the promises.”

Addressing the defectors, the governor said, unlike the opposition APC, the PDP in the state has never been owned by an individual.

He gave the defectors the assurance that they would not be left out but will actively take part in any decision to pick his successor.

Wike believes that the PDP is fighting hard and God willing, the party will win the 2023 presidential election.

