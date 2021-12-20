President Muhammadu Buhari has been accused of influencing governors of the 36 states badly following the killings in the northern region

The allegation was made against the president by the leadership of the Arewa Consultative Forum on Monday, December 20

The forum said the lack of empathy shown by the president following the incessant killing of Nigerians in the north is being emulated by the governors

A group, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of wrongly influencing governors of the 36 states over his alleged lack of empathy for victims of various banditry attacks in the north.

Daily Trust reports that the forum said the governors across the country have not been showing empathy to the victims because they are emulating the president on the issue.

The Arewa group said the president is influencing Nigerian governors in a bad way. Photo: Femi Adesina

ACF's national publicity secretary, Emmanuel Yawe, in a statement on Monday, December 20, said the attitude showcased by the governors is a ripple effect from how the president has handled the bloodletting going on in the northern region.

Yewa said the governors and the president have successfully shown the people that they are only concerned about their lives and that of members of their immediate families.

He said:

“The President and the northern governors are unwittingly creating the impression that only their lives, those of their immediate family members and their office’s matter."

He added that the ACF would like to put it on record that the Borno state governor, Babagana Zulum, is the only leader who has shown sympathy for the victims of the killings in the north.

The Punch reports that Yewa said with the latest incident that took place in Giwa local government of Kaduna state where 38 innocent citizens were hacked to death, nothing stops the president and a state governor from visiting such places.

He said:

"The people affected by these savage attacks are thus left to think that their lives don’t count."

