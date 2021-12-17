The governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal has ordered the arrest of a musician who released a song, showering praises on a bandit kingpin

This move by the governor is coming three days after the audio of the song went viral and has gathered reactions in the polity

Meanwhile, the song celebrating notorious kingpin of banditry, Bello Turji, is trending in northern Nigeria to the indignation of many residents

Sokoto state- On Friday, December 17, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state ordered the arrest of a musician, Mohammad Danshanawa for praising a bandit kingpin, Bello Turji in his music.

In the lyrics of the viral music audio, Danshawa praised the terrorist, Turji, describing him as a lion, untouchable and a great leader.

Sahara Reporters indicates the governor's order comes three days after the song went viral on several social media platforms.

The song was rendered in Hausa by a man who identified himself in the song as Adamu Ayuba with the female chorus hailing Mr Turji as a hero among heroes. Photo credit: Aminu Waziri Tambuwal

Commenting on the song, Governor Tambuwal said:

"We ordered for his arrest to serve as a deterrent.

"This further informs why I advised that the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces should consider, because in those places where there are security challenges, the inhabitants are willing to be trained on weapons handling."

Residents reaction

According to Sahara Reporters, some residents of Sokoto who condemned the song described the action of the musician as unpatriotic.

Squadron leader, Aminu Bala, said:

"The song is capable of misleading young people to begin to idolise or even pay allegiance to the terrorist."

Another man resident in Northern Nigeria, Abdullahi Bala said:

"This is a very sad development; and it is coming at a time of acute security deterioration. As it is, one cannot move from Sokoto here to Illeila, yet someone is praise-singing a terrorist."

Governor confirms the killing of 15 people in Sokoto communities

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that bandits had attacked two local government areas in Sokoto state.

Confirming the attack, the Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal, said about 15 people were killed in the two communities in the state.

Tambuwal describing the incident as sad said all hands must be on deck to ensure the activities of the bandits in the state are curbed.

Strong APC governor says it's time for Nigerians to bear arms for self-defence

In other news, the governor of Katsina state, Aminu Masari on Wednesday, December 15, called for permission for Nigerians to bear arms for the purpose of self-defence against criminals, bandits and kidnappers.

Tribune reports that Masari who doubles as the chairman of the Northwest Governors' Forum said it is totally unacceptable for armless citizens to be killed on a daily basis by criminals who carry arms across the country.

Speaking during a condolence visit to the Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal, on the incessant killing of many residents of the state alongside his colleagues, Masari said should the government allow citizens to bear arms, criminality will be curbed.

