Three local government areas in Nasarawa state, Lafia, Obi and Awe, suffered brutal attacks between Friday morning, December 17 and Sunday night, December 19

Farmers numbering up to 45 were allegedly murdered in the mentioned local government areas while 27 others were injured

A source whose name was not revealed also said the gruesome attacks have led to the displacement of up to 5,000 farmers across 12 communities

Nasarawa state - About 45 farmers have been allegedly killed and 27 injured in what is termed a "renewed hostility" in Lafia, Obi and Awe local government areas of Nasarawa state.

Daily Trust reported that the first attack started on Friday morning, December 17, continued up till Sunday night, December 19.

About 45 farmers allegedly lost their lives in brutal attacks in Lafia, Obi and Awe LGAs in Nasarawa state. Photo credit: Nasarawa State Government

Source: Facebook

The newspaper further cited an anonymous source as saying up to 5,000 farmers across 12 communities have been displaced as a result of the attacks.

It was gathered that some of those who sustained injuries are currently receiving treatment at hospitals across Obi, Lafia and Awe local government areas.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The police command in Nasarawa state and the state government have not issued any statement regarding the attacks at the time of filing this report.

Robbers attack Nasarawa deputy governor’s convoy, kill 3 policemen, driver

Meanwhile, in a previous report, suspected armed robbers on Tuesday, August 20, attacked the convoy of Nasarawa state deputy governor, Emmanuel Akabe, killing three policemen and a civilian.

Akabe was on his way to Abuja on an official engagement when the convoy ran into the robbers who were operating few kilometres away from Akwanga at about 6pm. ASP Usman Samaila, police public relations officer of the state police command confirmed the incident to journalists in Lafia.

Samaila, however, did not give details, saying the commissioner of police, Bola Longe had led a team of officers to the scene to assess the situation.

3 lawmakers "narrowly escape assassination" in Nasarawa

In another report, three lawmakers in the Nasarawa state House of Assembly escaped death on Wednesday, September 1, when gunmen opened fire on their vehicles.

The lawmakers identified as Samuel Tsebe, David Maiyaki and Peter Akwe were attacked on the Akwanga-Lafia road in the state.

Ramhan Nansel, the Nasarawa police spokesperson, confirmed the incident.

Source: Legit