At the moment, Mohammed Abubakar Opu, the secretary of Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) is nowhere to be found

Opu was whisked away to an unknown destination by gunmen in the morning of Wednesday, August 25

The police command in the state has reached out to residents of Baking Rijiya village for help with vital information about Opu's whereabouts

The secretary of Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) Barr Mohammed Abubakar Opu, has been kidnapped by criminals.

ASP Ramhan Nansel, the spokesman of the police command in the state, Opu was abducted in his house located at Baking Rijiya village, The Nation reports.

The police command released hotlines to the public over Opu's rescue (Photo: Nigerian Police Force)

Source: Facebook

In his report, Nansel said:

“On 25/8/2021 at about 0145hrs, a complaint was lodged at C Division, Lafia that, on 24/8/2021 at about 2345hrs, unknown gunmen numbering about five, abducted one Barr. Mohammed Abubakar Opu (The Secretary of Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission) in his residence."

According to the commissioner, the deputy commissioner of police in charge of the state criminal investigation department has been charged to embark on an investigation that will lead to the arrest of the abductors.

He urged the public to call the lines, 08063899824, 08140237449, 08035429706, 08032875187 and 08037461715 to help the command with useful information that can aid Opu's safe rescue.

Robbers attack Nasarawa deputy governor’s convoy, kill 3 policemen, driver

Meanwhile, suspected armed robbers on Tuesday, August 20, attacked the convoy of Nasarawa state deputy governor, Emmanuel Akabe, killing three policemen and a civilian.

Akabe was on his way to Abuja on an official engagement when the convoy ran into the robbers who were operating few kilometres away from Akwanga at about 6pm. ASP Usman Samaila, police public relations officer of the state police command confirmed the incident to journalists in Lafia.

Samaila, however, did not give details, saying the commissioner of police, Bola Longe had led a team of officers to the scene to assess the situation.

He said:

“As I speak with you now, the commissioner of police, the deputy commissioner operations and other high-ranking officers of the command have gone to the scene of the incident.”

