A traditional ruler in Idasu community, Kaduna state, Malam Magaji Ibrahim, has been gunned down by bandits

Malam Ibrahim was killed when the armed terrorists invaded the community on Sunday, December 19

Meanwhile, residents of Rahiya village have fled for safety after bandits killed over 20 people in a brutal attack on Saturday evening, December 18

Giwa LGA, Kaduna state - Malam Magaji Ibrahim, the Magajin Garin Idasu in the Giwa local government area of Kaduna state has been shot dead.

Daily Trust reported that the traditional ruler was killed when bandits invaded the community on Sunday, December 19.

Amid Governor El-Rufai's efforts to restore peace in Kaduna, bandits have killed the Magajin Garin Idasu in Giwa LGA, Malam Magaji Ibrahim. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

A resident identified as ‎Sharehu Idasu said the victim was shot when he came out of his residence, calling for help ‎after the bandits invaded the community.

His words:

“He was shot by the bandits after they invaded Idasu community on Sunday night and stole motorcycles. The deceased came out to call for help but was shot."

The deceased has been buried according to Islamic rites.

Residents flee village

Meanwhile, one of the youth leaders in Rahiya village, Ridwan Abdulhadi, said over 70 percent of the people in the village have fled to ‎safer communities in part of Zaria and Giwa town‎.

He added:

“Over 70 percent of our people flee to Giwa town and Zaria to stay with other family members because what happened on that day was terrible because 23 people were killed at Rahiya alone, 21 of them were married men. Only two persons were single."

The killing came after ‎residents of Rahiya village in the LGA were attacked by bandits on Saturday evening, December 18.

Abdulhadi said there are four other persons that sustained injuries, saying such people and the orphans left behind need urgent assistance from the government.

Gunmen stage fresh attack in Kaduna, kill 38

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that gunmen on Sunday, December 19, staged fresh attacks in villages in Giwa local government area of Kaduna state, killing at least 38 people.

The Kaduna state commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, released a statement confirming the death toll rose from initial 20 to 38.

He was quoted to have said:

“Following the report of attacks by bandits across villages in Idasu, Giwa LGA, contained in an earlier update, security agencies have confirmed to the Kaduna State Government that 38 people were killed across the locations attacked."

