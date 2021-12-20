Rotimi Amaechi, the minister of transportation, has made public the amount generated from the Abuja-Kaduna train service

According to the minister, the federal government generates at least N300 million monthly from the rail line

Amaechi noted further that the operation of the Lagos-Ibadan train service is financed by money generated from the Abuja-Kaduna train service

Abuja- The minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, disclosed recently that the Abuja-Kaduna train service generates at least N300 million for the country monthly.

Leadership reports that Amaechi who made this disclosure during an interview program on Friday, December 17, said the ministry is contributing to the nation’s economic growth.

Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi says FG generates at least N300 million from Abuja-Kaduna rail line monthly. Photo credit: Muhammadu Buhari

He said:

“We make N300 million per month from the Abuja-Kaduna train.”

He added that currently, we are running Lagos-Ibadan from the money we are making from Abuja-Kaduna rail service, at the end of the day, we pay back over N100 million to the federal government.

The former governor of Rivers state, further disclosed that the government is planning to put about 16 trains on the Lagos-Ibadan rail line, stressing that this will increase revenue generation from that axis.

