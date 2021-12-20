The minister of transportation has opened up on the amount of money generated from the Abuja-Kaduna rail services monthly

Rotimi Amaechi said that Abuja-Kaduna train services generate nothing less than N300 million monthly

The minister also said that Lagos-Ibadan operations have not started generating as much but would do so once its trains are increased

The Abuja-Kaduna train service generates a minimum of N300 million every month, the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has said.

Amaechi while speaking as a guest on the Channels Television Hard Copy said the transportation ministry is contributing immensely to the growth of Nigeria's economy.

Amaechi said Lagos-Ibadan train services would soon start making as much money Photo: Frank Eze

The minister said:

“We make N300 million per month from the Abuja-Kaduna train.”

Lagos-Ibadan operations not yet making as much

Speaking on revenue generated from the Lagos-Ibadan train services, Amaechi said Abuja-Kaduna services have been cushioning the operations of the former.

He said the Lagos-Ibadan train services are currently being run from funds generated from the Abuja-Kaduna services.

According to the minister, after all the expenditure, the ministry of transportation remits over N100 million to the federal government from the money generated from the Abuja-Kaduna services.

Amaechi said:

"Currently, we are running Lagos-Ibadan from the money we are making from Abuja-Kaduna rail service, at the end of the day, we pay back over N100 million to the federal government.”

He added that there are plans by the Nigerian government to increase the trains on the Lagos-Ibadan rail line,

The minister assured that such a move would increase revenue generation from that particular railway operation.

