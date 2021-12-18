Senator Uba Sani has expressed sadness over the gruesome murder of a member of Kaduna state of Assembly, Aminu Rilwanu Gadagau

Gadagau was murdered on Wednesday, December 15, by suspected bandits days after he was kidnapped

Sani, however, gave the family of the deceased a sum of N2m and promised to fund the education of the orphans Gadagau left behind

Kaduna, Kaduna - Senator Uba Sani, the lawmaker representing Kaduna Central at the Senate, has condoled with the family of late Hon Aminu Rilwanu Gadagau who was killed by bandits on the Kaduna-Zaria expressway on Wednesday, December 15.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Kaduna, Nasir Dambatta, reports that the lawmaker, who donated N2m to the bereaved family announced that he would fund the education of the orphans left behind by the deceased up to their eventual graduation from the university.

Senator Uba Sani has condoled the family of the lawmaker murdered by bandits. Credit: Nasir Dambatta.

Source: Original

In their reactions, the family of the deceased took turns to express gratitude to the lawmaker for the gesture.

Senator Uba Sani, in a swift response to the killing of the lawmaker, had earlier condemned what he described as "the litany of killing and maiming of innocent citizens in Kaduna state, nay the northwest."

The lawmaker urged the federal government and security agencies to fashion out new strategies against the existential threats and declare total war on the "uncivilised, heartless and anti-development elements."

Why security agencies must flush out criminal elements in Nigeria

He then explained that the National Assembly has given the security agencies all the support needed to enable them to degrade these criminal elements", stating that "what we need is decisive action, not excuses".

The lawmaker had also announced the donation of an official bus to the Izala Islamic group in the state, to facilitate their movement and activities for orphans.

He has also donated a million naira to the Kaduna state chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) during its 2021 annual dinner.

The lawmaker had earlier kick-started Kaduna Central zone stakeholders meeting with women leaders, among a host of others.

Suspected kidnappers murder Kaduna state lawmaker

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Rilwanu Gadagau, a member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly representing Giwa West, was killed by abductors on Wednesday, December 15, after he was kidnapped on Monday, December 13.

It was reported that Gadagau was kidnapped on Monday night somewhere in Dindin Rauga along Kaduna-Zaria Road.

Gadagau was said to have been killed by the criminals while they headed to their hideout in the forest.

