To guard against the stealing of rail tracks and other facilities, the federal government has started installing anti-theft clips

The minister of transportation is recommeding that those caught vandalising rail facilities should not be treated lightly

According to Rotimi Amaechi, the action of one selfish Nigerian trying to steal track to make money can lead to the death of unsuspecting passengers

FCT, Abuja - Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, wants a more severe punishment for people vandalising railway facilities in Nigeria.

Speaking on Friday, July 2, during a ministerial media briefing at the statehouse in Abuja, the minister suggested that anyone caught should face manslaughter charges if there are fatalities resulting from their act, TheCable reports.

Amaechi said FG needs to now go back to the Abuja-Kaduna line and change them to anti-theft clips. Photo credit: @ChibuikeRAmaechi

He explained that tampering with railway facilities is dangerous as it can cause train derailment and also lead to the death of unsuspecting passengers.

Amaechi noted that if nobody dies, they should be charged for stealing,

According to him, applying such stringent laws would deter the perpertrators and curb the act.

The minister stated:

“That’s why I say to Nigerians that if I were to be a lawmaker, I’ll be recommending manslaughter charge against those who engage in vandalisation of rail tracks."

Amaechi faulted the "light punishment" those caught buying vandalised narrow gauge and other stolen railway facilities have been getting.

To butress his point, he cited the case of a Chinese company that got away with only a N200,000 fine after it was arrested for buying stolen rail tracks from the vandals.

About 15,000 clips lost to vandals

Taking measures to curb theft of clips on rail tracks around the country, the federal government has started installing anti-theft clips to check acts of vandalism, NAN reports.

Amaechi disclosed that in the last five years, no fewer than 15,000 clips have been lost by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) along the Abuja-Kaduna rail line.

The minister said the railway clips which are frequently stolen are not made in Nigeria and they cost a huge amount of foreign currency to replace.

He stated:

”Part of the solution is something called anti-theft clips. But, they are more expensive. It is three times more expensive than the current one. But it’s better.

”We are now replacing them with anti-theft clips in Lagos-Ibadan. All other constructions will now be anti-theft. With anti-theft, you can’t open it. You can’t remove it."

Vandals destroy new rail lines

A presidential media aide, Lauretta Onochie, had drawn the attention of Nigerians to the evil works of some saboteurs of President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

Legit.ng reported that in a video she shared on Thursday, May 13, Onochie reported that some vandals have destroyed the recently constructed rail lines linking Abuja - Kaduna and Itakpe - Warri.

She stated that while the federal government is striving to better the lives of Nigerians, some evil fellows are bent on rubbishing its laudable efforts.

