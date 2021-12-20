The Police Service Commission is to deliberate on the case of Abba Kyari, the suspended head of the Intelligence Response Team

This is as the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Usman, has submitted the report on Kyari to the commission

This was gathered on Sunday, December 19, by journalists a member of the PSC, Braimoh Adogame Austin

The probe panel report on the embattled and suspended head of the Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari, has been submitted to the Police Service Commission (PSC) by Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Usman.

As claimed by The Nation, a member of the PSC, Braimoh Adogame Austin, on Sunday, December 19, stated that the commission would deliberate on the report soon.

Abba Kyari had been linked to Hushpuppi

Source: Facebook

Austin was quoted to have said:

“The IGP has submitted Abba Kyari’s report to the PSC and deliberations on the matter will commence this week.

“I can’t tell you when it was submitted but it’s now with the commission.”

Hushpuppi: Fresh updates emerge as Abba Kyari reportedly answers query, awaits final decision

Meanwhile, Kyari had reportedly responded to the query issued him over his alleged roles in the $1.1m fraud perpetrated by an Instagram influencer, Abbas Ramon, popularly known as Hushpuppi.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had alleged that Hushpuppi contracted Kyari to detain a co-conspirator, Chibuzo Vincent, for threatening to expose the alleged $1.1m fraud committed against a Qatari businessman.

The United States agency also said Hushpuppi paid $20,600 into a bank account provided by Kyari. Acting on the FBI's claim, the PSC suspended Kyari and set up a Special Investigation Panel (SIP) to probe his alleged involvement in the fraud.

Kyari's case is now with the Force Disciplinary Committee (FDC), citing a senior official whose identity was not revealed as its source.

Giving an update on the case on Wednesday, October 27, the senior official reportedly explained that Kyari has responded to a query from the FDC, adding that the committee is expected to come up with recommendations based on his response and the facts contained in the SIP report.

The fate of the embattled senior police officer is hanging in the balance as the PSC awaits the recommendations of the committee.

