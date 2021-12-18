Officials of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) attached to the Tin Can command intercepted a container laden with guns

The container, after the examination was discovered to have a lot of cartons loaded with arms and ammunition

However, the NCS leadership in Lagos said investigations will be carried out on the development to trace the gang responsible for it

Tin Can, Lagos - A container laden with arms and ammunition was on Friday, December 17, intercepted by operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) at the Tin Can Island port in Lagos.

Although the owner of the container had claimed that it was only loaded with electronics, upon examination, the officials discovered that guns were in the cartons, Punch reports.

The discovery was confirmed by the spokesman of the Tin Can Customs command, Uche Ejesieme, on Saturday, December 18, The Nation added.

The service said it will carry out more investigation on the incident (Photo: NCS)

Ejesieme noted that further and thorough examination of the container will be carried out at its station after which it will furnish the public with detailed information on discoveries.

Speaking on the development, he said:

“The command wishes to confirm very categorically that during a routine examination at the terminal B2 (Vehicle) of the TICT on Friday, 17th December 2021, our operatives stumbled on a suspected container laden with arms and possibly ammunition.

“We quickly sealed it up and intimated the terminal operators to quickly move the container to our enforcement unit where we hope to conduct 100 percent examination by Monday morning.

“The information is still very sketchy as we speak. By the time we conduct comprehensive information, we will be able to avail the media of the circumstances and possibly the suspects.

“We are going to do a comprehensive investigation into this with a view to unravelling the criminal gang behind this and continue to decimate and degrade them.”

