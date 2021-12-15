Two people have been arrested by the Customs Service over alleged smuggling of ammunitions in Benue state

Among items intercepted and recovered by the customs operatives of Sector 3, North Central Zone include 550 pump action gun cartridges

Comptroller Olugboyega Peters, the coordinator of the team described the arrest as a big feat in light of the heightened insecurity

Kwara - No fewer than 550 pump action gun cartridges were intercepted in a commercial bus around Adikpo Junction, Benue state.

Channels TV reports that the bust was made by operatives of the Joint Border Patrol Team Sector 3, North Central Zone of the of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

Smuggled items have been seized by the Joint Border Patrol Team, Sector 3 of the Nigeria Customs Service. Photo credit: Nigeria Customs Service

Source: Facebook

Comptroller Olugboyega Peters, the coordinator of the team disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Ilorin, Kwara State.

According to Peters, the ammunitions were coming from Onitsha, Anambra state and were on the way to Taraba state before they were intercepted, The Punch added.

The cordinator noted that based on intelligence report two black Bacco sacks were found to contain pump-action cartridges suspected to be smuggled into Nigeria.

He went on to note that immediately the ammunition, driver and the suspect were arrested and taken to Sector 3 Headquarters, Ilorin, Kwara state.

Source: Legit.ng News