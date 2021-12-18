A female preacher in a Nigerian church has claimed that hell awaits whoever dies has a football star

According to her, if a person becomes a football star, the person has gotten an automatic certificate to hell

Meanwhile, claims have caused quite some stir around social media with many Nigerians disagreeing with her

A Nigerian female preacher has declared that people who die has football star will go hell. The unnamed preacher made this declaration in a trending video sighted by Legit.ng.

According to her, dying as a football star is an automatic certificate to hell fire.

Hellfire awaits those who die as a footballer star, pastor tells congregation. Photo: Church Times

Source: Facebook

Anybody that die as a football star shall go to hell fire. Write it down. I am not forcing you to believe me. Just hear and keep it. I am not forcing you to believe me. If your child hear becomes star in football, your brother becomes star in ball, automatic certificate to hell.

Meanwhile, Nigerians on social media have lambasted the preacher, insisting that she was proclaiming what God did not send her.

Motherola Omolagbeke Ola wrote:

And anyone that proclaimed what God didn't send them will go to hell fire ,if they are playing football on the field near your Church, you can approach them nicely not to disturb your service, anyway maybe their is footballer in your family that you are jealous of, please repent now woman. I don't know what to call you because you are dancing to hell fire. You want people to know you on Facebook abi ,see as your members fold hands dey look you, continue."

Olujobi Titilola

May thy Lord delivers us all of those that claimed to be God's spoken mouth o. If you are not truly rooted in the word, this kind of message will derail you. What has your profession got to do with hell or no heĺl?

Ayokemi Christians Otulana

Everybody out there are just looking for who to grab and pour the stupidity in their brain unto. She's not different from most preacher and pastor out there. They just want you under thier bondage.

Bolu Ogundowole

Hmm, definitely Nigeria needs freedom, not only economic freedom but freedom from mental slavery.

Daniel Isaac

"Where is the scriptural reference? This message does not support the integrity of the word of God."

Pst Godson Onyebuchi

"This is some of the messages we hear from the pulpit, when ministers did not get any message from God. So playing football now has become a sin."

Deborah Kuhlman

"This is sad! The Gospel is called the GOOD NEWS but I don't what this woman is preaching! She is not ok. I just pity those listening to her cos they are in bondage already."

