Nigerian dancer and content creator, Korra Obidi, has in a recent set of videos broken down in tears as she spoke about her marriage

The lady stated that she is never going to say anything bad about her husband and would speak at the right time

Amid tears, she also asked Nigerians to be kind with their words when talking about her broken home online

Korra Obidi whose marriage breakdown became public knowledge days ago has come out in two new videos to address how people have been criticising her.

She started off by saying she wants to apologise to everyone who saw her home as the perfect picture of marriage.

I am to sorry

The dancer said that she is sorry for projecting a picture of a perfect interracial family and to many people who bought into it and are now disappointed in her.

She said that when she keeps dancing, it is her way of trying to be strong. She said:

"You might see me dancing... Just when you see that, just know I am trying to hold things together..."

I cope by dancing

Korra added that dancing is her coping mechanism. She stated that despite the fact that she reads all the comments, she is not going to say anything bad about her husband because such will not help her family.

She said:

"In marriage, it takes two. Everything is not one-sided... I am sorry to all my queens who look at my marriage and said that they want to have that someday..."

She asked Nigerians to be kind with their words, asking them to be patient with her.

Watch the videos below:

Second video:

Below are some of the reactions, some were gathered from @lindaikejiblogofficial:

Joyce Sibeko said:

"My dear remove yourself from the situation. Do not take it personal, you are only human. we still love you and pray for you regardless."

gigi zibelo said:

"No one life is perfect don't you worry."

kinijeme said:

"Nah ur marriage no be us u suppose de say sorry to u know who u suppose to be apologizing to."

dg01335 said:

"The public sympathy seeking and emotional blackmail is out to play madam go apologize to your husband and make things right and stop the cheap blackmail Abeg."

evaristusogbechie said:

"You don't have to apologize for what your life is. Nobody has a perfect life, sis. Be strong, babygirl."

Korra's husband spoke

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that The drama between Korra Obidi and her husband, Justine Dean, continued to unfold on social media to the worry and concern of their supporters.

In a fresh Instagram post, Dean explained how he has always been dedicated to his family but is now being forced to walk away from his marriage for the sake of his mental health.

He wrote:

"“I’m walking away from this marriage for my mental health and to be the best version of myself. I must set a healthy example for my children. This has nothing to do with postpartum depression."

