Nigeria can only be saved by one political party according to the Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki.

According to him, only the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) can do this and place the country on the path of economic prosperity and sustainable development.

He made this known when he received members of Atiku Support Group, led by Chief Raymond Dokpesi, who were on a courtesy visit at the Government House, Benin City, Punch Newspaper reports.

He said:

“If Nigeria is going to be salvaged, PDP has to step into the throne to salvage this country politically. The stakes are too high; we cannot allow Nigeria to continue the way it is going.

“Our great party must come to the rescue and take over the reins of power in this country. What we see ahead is not pleasant at all. I just pray that God Almighty sees us through next year, financially, so that we can even have presidential elections.

“I don’t just see how we can continue to be deceiving ourselves. We try to prevent the country from growing by limiting and restricting imports, coming with all forms of phantom excuses to limit people from buying and importing what they cannot produce and need to live.

“On the other hand, they are restricting foreign exchange availability; they are just throwing millions of Nigerians into poverty."

