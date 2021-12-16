Marketers at the Balogun International Market Lagos are in short of words over the fire outbreak that occurred in the early hours of the market

Some of the marketers said they have lost goods worth millions of naira in the unexpected inferno that rocked their shops

Since the fire started at about midnight on Thursday, December 16, the cause of the outbreak is yet unknown

A fire outbreak at the popular Balogun Market on Lagos Island has left marketers and shop owners writhing in pain.

Vanguard reports that some marketers who arrived at the market on Thursday, December 16, morning with the hope of having a promising sales day were left heartbroken due to the incident.

The marketers, Legit.ng gathered watched as they saw their shops containing goods worth millions of naira burnt to ashes.

Shops inside the Balogun market went up in flames Photo: Ezinne Kalu

Source: Facebook

While the cause of the fire outbreak is yet unknown, the Punch reports that the fire started at about midnight on Thursday, December 16, a few days before Christmas.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Goods worth millions of naira lost to the fire

Some of the traders who spoke on the mishap said they had stocked their shops with goods worth millions of naira ahead of the Christmas /end of the year sales before the incident occurred.

The incident hit mostly traders who deal in clothes, bags and shoes in the market.

One of the traders, who simply identified herself Iya Akande while narrating the incident broke down in tears.

Iya Akande said she had just come into the market to open her shop when she saw other traders crying.

She also said that she had taken loans to purchase goods to fill up her shop ahead of the Christmas and New Year sales.

Iya Akande said:

“I just came to the market to open my shop and saw many traders crying. I looked up and saw that our goods have been gutted by fire"

“We are in trouble. Many of us took loans to get goods so that we can make much profit during this festive period.”

Many feared dead as fire breaks out in popular Abuja market

There was a fire outbreak at the popular Kubwa market in the FCT, Abuja on Friday evening, November 5.

Many people were feared dead while several persons were also said to have sustained injuries and have been rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Firefighters reportedly later arrived at the scene of the incident and attempted to put out the raging fire.

Bukola Saraki, experts reveal reasons behind recurring fire outbreaks in Nigeria

The Grow Nigeria Conversation (GNC) founded by Dr Abubakar Saraki is the latest ideas-sharing platform in town.

The platform gives an opportunity to experts to discuss possible people-centric solutions to the myriad of challenges confronting Nigeria.

A conversation on the incessant fire incidents in the country was the theme of the GNC's latest intervention.

Source: Legit