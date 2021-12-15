Kano youths clash with Hisbah over attempt to seize alcoholic drinks

Resident at Sabon Gari area of Kano state was disarray following an attempt by officials of Hisbah to raid a shop selling alcoholic items

According to reports, the officials had arrived in the area to confiscate alcoholic drinks but was resisted by the youths

Following this move, residents ran for their dear life as the situation further generated a violent tussle between the youths and the Hisbah men

Kano state- On Tuesday, December 14, there was a clash between the youths of the Sabon Gari area of Kano state and officials of Hisbah, the state Islamic police when the latter raided a shop selling alcoholic drinks in the area.

Daily Trust reports that Hisbah officials had stormed Ballat Hughes by Court road in the area to confiscate alcoholic drinks at a drinking joint operated by a woman but met with stiff resistance from youths in the area, a situation that generated a violent clash.

A man sips commercially brewed beer at a makeshift joint in Makurdi on December 15, 2019. Photo credit: KOLA SULAIMON/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The development was said to have been a surprise departure from the normal operation of the Islamic police as it relates to jurisdiction.

How it happened

The irate youths were said to have attacked the Hisbah officials and set bonfires and barricades across the road.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Residents of the area said the situation led to a stampede as hoodlums took advantage of the unrest to loot shops and rob passers-by.

Police intervention

The police were later deployed and normalcy was restored.

The spokesman of the police in the state, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, told the newspaper that the Commissioner of Police, Samaila Dikko had ordered a full investigation into the situation, noting that two suspects have already been arrested.

Hisbah destroys alcoholic products as southern states decide not to share VAT with northern states

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Hisbah Board has continued to confiscate alcoholic products produced in other states and distributed to the region as Southern governors move to deny northern states Value Added Tax (VAT).

The Sharia-backed state police reiterated that it won't allow the distribution or sales of alcoholic products as it goes against its religious tenet which frowns against intoxication.

The activities of Hisbah have prevented beer producers from making gains in northern Nigeria.

Dangerous driving

In other news, a truck carrying a high load of crates of beer moving on the Lagos-Benin expressway generated massive reactions from Nigerians.

In the video shared by @instablog9ja, the truck continued on the road despite losing one of its rear tyres, exposing its iron wheel.

The absence of the tyre at the back tilted the vehicle a bit to the side and it seemed as if everything was going to fall off the truck.

Source: Legit Newspaper