In efforts to find lasting solution to the insecurity in the northern part of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has met with some Northern state governors to discuss solutions to insecurity in the region.

The president met with Governors Aminu Masari of Katsina, Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa, Darius Ishaku of Taraba and Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, Guardian Newspaper reports.

Buhari met with some Northern state governors to discuss solutions to insecurity in the region. Photo: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Speaking on the insecurity in the northern region, Governor Masari stressed the need for northern states to collaborate and tackle the challenge.

He said:

“What is most important is for all the states, especially, the North Western states, to take the pains and work together to make sure we block all loopholes.

“But if one state has a policy and another has a different one, certainly they (bandits) will always be moving from one state to another. Good enough, we are already working closely with states that border us, like Nasarawa and Niger, to bring the problem to a manageable and tolerable level."

Strong APC governor says it's time for Nigerians to bear arms for self-defence

In another report, the governor of Katsina state, Aminu Masari on Wednesday, December 15, called for permission for Nigerians to bear arms for the purpose of self-defence against criminals, bandits and kidnappers.

Masari who doubles as the chairman of the Northwest Governors' Forum said it is totally unacceptable for armless citizens to be killed on a daily basis by criminals who carry arms across the country.

Speaking during a condolence visit to the Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal, on the incessant killing of many residents of the state alongside his colleagues, Masari said should the government allow citizens to bear arms, criminality will be curbed.

President Muhammadu Buhari vows to flush out bandits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Buhari had said that the federal government is committed to flushing out bandits and criminals across the country.

The president also said that his administration is ready to bring justice to all by apprehending and prosecuting perpetrators while protecting citizens from the onslaught of all forms of criminal activities in the country.

Buhari gave the assurance on Friday, December 10, when the federal government delegation paid a condolence visit to Governor Aminu Tambuwal over the killings of 23 travellers by suspected bandits.

