The federal government of Nigeria has been given an ultimatum to end the growing banditry and killings in Sokoto and the northwest region of the country

The ultimatum was given to the federal government by the Sokoto state chapter of the Coalition of Northern Groups

According to the group, if the criminality and killings continue until next three months, they would shut down frontline states including the Federal Capital Territory

A group in the north has threatened to shut down states in the northwest region should the federal government fail to address the incessant killings, banditry and kidnapping going on in the region.

The Sokoto chapter of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) said the escalating tension following the banditry and other criminal activities in the northwest region of the country can no longer be condoned.

Vanguard reports that the group also gave the FG three months ultimatum to resolve the security situation in the region or face mass action.

The CNG group in Sokoto said they would take mass action by shutting down key states across Nigeria Photo: Aminu Tambuwal

The coordinator of CNG in Sokoto state, Issa Usman, said the escalation activities of the bandits operating in the region can be attributed to the outlawed volunteer vigilante groups known as Yan Sakai.

The group also accused the federal government of failing to act promptly to early warning signs of the crisis at the initial stage.

Usman said:

"We hereby place the authorities on notice that should the killings and abductions are not significantly or totally controlled within the next three months, mass action would be called that will not prelude occupying all towns in all the frontline states and the FCT."

He said the escalating crisis in the region needs immediate attention and a solution to put an end to the killing of citizens and the destruction of property in the region and the country as a whole.

Declaration of state of emergency in northern states

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that there are indications that President Muhammadu Buhari might declare a state of emergency in some northern states.

This came after Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto met President Buhari on Tuesday, December 14.

The governor also listed states where Buhari might take this stern move as Zamfara, Sokoto, Niger, Katsina, Kebbi and Kaduna.

Sultan tells Christians, Muslims what to do over killings in Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa'ad Abubakar III on Thursday, December 9, condemned the daily killing of Nigerians across various regions of the country, especially in the north.

The Sultan said that majority of the killing spree happening in the region is not reported in the media.

He said this at the 4th Quarter 2021 Meeting of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) with the theme, ‘NIREC, Security Agencies and Peace in Nigeria’.

