The Police in Osun state recently nabbed an officer, Sergeant Joba Onatunde for being drunk while in uniform

According to the Force, Onatunde was captured in a viral video while answering questions but appeared to be very drunk

The state police spokesman, Yemisi Opalola who confirmed the development, hinted that the officer has been detained

Osun state- The Osun state police command said it has arrested one of its operatives, Sergeant Onatunde Joba, who was caught drunk in a video that has gone viral.

The spokesperson of the command, SP Yemisi Opalola, stated this in a statement she issued on Wednesday, December 15, in Osogbo.

The Punch reports that the statement said the command will not tolerate any kind of unprofessional act from its personnel.

A picture shows the emblem of the Nigerian Police on the main gate at Rivers State Police headquarters in Port Harcourt, southern Nigeria, on February 15. 2019. Photo credit: YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP

Source: Getty Images

How it happened

In the video, the cop said he came from Ipetumodu, the headquarters of Ife North Local Government Area of Osun State, to Osogbo, but did not disclose his mission, Vanguard added.

According to findings, the video was recorded around the Aregbesola area, along the Osogbo/Gbongan Road in Osogbo.

Police position on the matter

Opalola, in a statement obtained in Osogbo on Wednesday, December 15, said:

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Olawale Olokode, is using this medium to state that the stringent disciplinary action he will face will serve as a deterrent to other officers of his likes, as the command under his watch will not tolerate or condone any act that is capable of tarnishing the image of the Force, or unbecoming of a police officer.”

