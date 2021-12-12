Nigerians in Edo state have been told to stone any Politian who failed to fulfil any promise made to them

This directive was given Dennis Idahosa, lawmaker representing Ovia federal constituency in Edo state

According to him, people in his constituency will no longer tolerate a non-performer as their leader in any capacity

In what will be termed a controversial statement, Dennis Idahosa, lawmaker representing Ovia federal constituency, has asked residents of Edo to stone politicians who renege on their campaign promises, The Cable reports.

According to him, with the standard that has been set in the constituency, people will no longer tolerate a non-performer.

Dennis Idahosa has asked residents of Edo to stone politicians who renege on their campaign promises. Photo: The Cable

Source: UGC

Idahosa, who is the chairman of the house of representatives committee on legislative compliance, said:

“It is not about winning elections but fulfilling your campaign promises. Again, we are fulfilling part of our campaign promises,” he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“This is just my commitment to the people of Ovia federal constituency, but also my commitment to God and to change the narrative of the past.

“Ovia has seen the light; gone are the days when you turn what is meant for the people to yourself."

School principal flees as Edo students do the unthinkable, strip police officer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that there was confusion at the Idogbo Secondary School in Ikpoba-Okha local government area after some students vandalised the office of the principal.

On Friday, December 3, the students numbering about 49 were said to have vandalised the principal's office and burnt a section of the school.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Edo state Police command, Bello Kontongs, said the students have already been arrested by the police.

PDP reportedly suspends Governor Obaseki's loyalists in Edo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Edo state chapter, has reportedly suspended 10 of its members for alleged anti-party activities.

It was reported that the suspension was announced on Monday evening, October 25, by the party's executives in Ward 2, Etsako West local government area of Edo state.

The newspaper added that most of the allegedly suspended members are the new PDP members that defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) with Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu.

Source: Legit