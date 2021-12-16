Ihitte Ihube, a community in Okigwe, Imo state has been thrown into mourning following the murder of its traditional ruler

The bodies of Eze Pau Ogbu alongside the community youth leader were found dead on Wednesday, December 15

The deceased monarch was kidnapped on Sunday, December 12, after the assailants invaded the his palace

Ihitte Ihube, Imo - The Ihitte Ihube autonomous community in the Okigwe local government area of Imo state is in shock and mourning after its monarch was found dead on Wednesday, December 15.

In a report by Daily Trust, the bodies of Eze Ogbu as well as a community youth leader were reportedly discovered in a ditch by security operatives and conveyed to his palace.

The abducted traditional ruler of Ihitte Ihube autonomous community, Okigwe LGA in Imo state, HRH Eze Paul Ogbu, has been found dead. Photo credit: Hope Uzodimma

Both men were kidnapped on Sunday, December 12, after the monarch's palace and vehicle were razed.

The tragic development was confirmed by another traditional ruler, Acho Ndukwe, who was kidnapped along with Ogbu, Sahara Reporters added.

According to Ndukwe, their abductors killed Ogbu in his presence. Ndukwe was rescued on Monday, December 13, after the criminal's hideout in Orsu local aovernment area and Uli in Ihiala LGA of Anambra state was raided.

