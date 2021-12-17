The remains of of the traditional ruler of Ihitte Ihube in Okigwe local government area, Eze Paul Ogbu

Also, the dead bodies of nine other people were found in a pit, including several human skulls in the local government

Apart from the bodies and skulls, decapacitated bodies were also found in the bandits camp by the state government

In what can be described as heart wrenching, more than 10 decomposing bodies dumped in a pit have been evacuated by the Imo state government.

According to the Nation Newspaper the bodies include the corpse of the traditional ruler of Ihitte Ihube in Okigwe Local Government Area, Eze Paul Ogbu.

The bodies were found in a kidnappers den at Nkwerri Uda community in Orsu Local Government Area.

Imo state government on Friday evacuated more than 10 decomposing bodies dumped in a pit. Photo: Nigeria police

Source: Facebook

The newspaper reported that the body of the youth leader of Ihitte community, Okigwe, Victor Chukwuemeka Osueke, who was abducted with Eze Ogbu last week was also recovered.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

It added that several human skulls were found in the bandits camp, as well as decapitated bodies.

Abducted traditional ruler found dead in market square

Legit.ng previously reported that the ancient kingdom of Atta in Njaba local government area of Imo state has been thrown into mourning following the murder of its traditional ruler, Eze Edwin Azike.

Azike's body was found at the community market square on Friday morning, December 10.

It was gathered that the monarch was killed after he was abducted on Thursday, December 9.

A source who spoke anonymously said that four people were shot dead on Thursday after the monarch was kidnapped.

Gunmen abduct another monarch

In a related development, Eze Damian Nwaigwe, the traditional ruler of Mbutu ancient kingdom in Aboh Mbaise local government area of Imo state has been kidnapped by gunmen.

The monarch was abducted on Thursday, December 9, from the palace at about 2:30 am.

A source told the publication stated that the gunmen numbering about 10, shot into the air before whisking the monarch away to unknown location.

Also, gunmen have abducted two monarchs, Acho Ndukwe of Amagu Ihube and Paul Ogbu of Ihitte Ihube, both in the Okigwe local government area of Imo state.

Source: Legit