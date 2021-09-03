The federal government has approved new conditions of service and improved salary scale for NIMC workers

Isa Pantami, communications minister, said the new annual salary scale has increased from N5 billion to N16.7 billion

The minister added that the FEC has approved a N25 billion infrastructure upgrade fund for NIMC

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has presented new conditions of service and improved salary scale to the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) following the approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The minister of communications and digital economy, Isa Pantami, made the formal presentation to the Board and Management of NIMC in Abuja on Thursday, September 2.

The federal government has presented new conditions of service and improved salary scale to the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC). Photo credit: Dr Isa Ali Pantami

Source: Facebook

The Punch reported that this was contained in a statement issued by the minister’s spokesperson, Uwa Suleiman, on Thursday.

Presenting the new service conditions to the commission in Abuja, Pantami said the new annual salary scale has increased from N5 billion to N16.7 billion, The Cable also stated.

The minister was quoted to have said:

“As it is today, your annual salary scale is N5billion to be paid to over N4,000 staff of NIMC. But with this approval, the salary has been catapulted to reach 16.7billion. That is an increase of 11.7bn.”

He also expressed gratitude to the FEC for approving a N25 billion infrastructure upgrade fund for NIMC.

When deployed, the minister said the commission will be transformed from its obsolete state to a global champion.

Pantami in a statement Legit.ng also sighted on his verified Facebook page asked the governing board and management of NIMC to ensure that the funds are used judiciously as they are released in phases.

In his remarks, the acting chairman of the NIMC governing board, Bello Gwandu, said the efforts to effect "a positive change in the fortunes of NIMC’s workforce" started since 2010 but "met multiple gridlocks".

Nigerians react

Emmy D Coolest said:

"Welldone for the good work sir, I am NYSC graduate willing to join NIMC staff sir with due respect."

Tajuddeen Abubakar Jobe said:

"Congratulations to all NIMC Staff. Allah has made it for you through the effort of our able Minister Mal. Dr. Isa Ali pantami."

Moh Bala said:

"With this new staff salary structure… you will see the true change in NIMC… staff will be motivated to work and will never short change the system again….."

Communications ministry generated over N1trn revenue in two years - Pantami

In another report, the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy has said it generated N1.054 trillion as revenue for the federal government in two years.

Pantami recently made this disclosure in Abuja.

According to the minister, the digital economy sector played a huge role in lifting the country out of recession, with ICT recording the highest growth rate in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Source: Legit.ng