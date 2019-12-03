- Akin Alabi, a member of the House of Reps, has released a breakdown of the salaries he earns as a lawmaker

Akin Alabi, a member of the House of Representatives representing Egbeda/Ona-Ara federal constituency, has released a breakdown of his earnings as a lawmaker.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker who is also a businessman had promised in a Twitter post on Friday, April 5, to release his earnings when he started being paid as a member of the green chamber.

"I don't know what legislators truly earn until I start earning it. When I start earning it, the whole of Twitter will know," he had tweeted.

A few months later, in the early hours of Monday, December 2, the lawmaker was trending on the social media platform: he was being called out for allegedly failing to fulfill his promise.

However, Legit.ng gathers that the lawmaker had disclosed his earnings as he pledged in a blog post titled 30 Days In Abuja on Thursday, July 11, a month after he and his colleagues were sworn in.

According to Alabi, he collects N700, 000 as basic salary as a member of the lower legislative chamber.

Regarding his allowance, the lawmaker disclosed that he got "(N3,970,000.00 plus N7,940,000.00)" for both Housing and Furniture which he said was only paid once in four years.

His words: "I'm told we would get a car loan of about N7m and I'm told after 4 years, we will get N5m as severance. You can call that your gratuity or retirement benefit.

"In a nutshell, the total a lawmaker will be getting at the national assembly, plus salaries (basic salary is N700k), plus housing and furniture allowances, plus newspaper allowance, plus travel allowance, plus office materials and supplies allowance (we have to run the office ourselves), plus retirement benefit, plus EVERYTHING will average out to about N9m monthly in TOTAL. Nothing extra. You are NOT GETTING ANYTHING ELSE outside these."

He also spoke on the allegations that lawmakers diverted funds meant for their constituency projects.

"Lawmakers do not get paid money for constituency projects. You “nominate” projects for your constituency and the relevant agencies will execute them. If you are coming to the National Assembly to get rich, it is either you are deluding yourself or you are planning to do something illegal," he said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had published the monthly and annual earnings of Nigerian lawmakers, both senators and members of the House of Representatives, as highlighted in a document prepared by the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) and published on bpsr.gov.ng (the official website of Bureau of Public Service Reforms).

