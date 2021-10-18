The Ikoyi passport office of the Nigerian Immigration Service has recently made public the latest production it got in four months

According to its control officer, Ibrahim Liman, 38,000 passports were produced from the month of June through October

Liman noted further that they were able to achieve this feat due to the hard work and extra efforts put into the production process by its officers

Ikoyi, Lagos state- The Ikoyi passport office of the Nigerian Immigration Service ( NIS) in Lagos state, says it has produced 38, 280 international passports from the month of June through October 2021.

The Guardian reports that the Passport Control Officer (PCO) of the office, Mr Ibrahim Liman, who is a deputy controller of immigration, made the disclosure in Lagos on Monday, October 18.

According to the PCO, 29,984 of 32-page passports and 8,246 of 64-page passports were produced in the period under review.

NIS reveals that the passport production in four months was high due to joint efforts by the operating officers. Photo credit: Nigeria-Immigration Service

Source: Facebook

Liman, while appreciating the officers who sacrificed extra time to enable the passport office to meet the demands, said such commitment would not go unnoticed.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He said that the officers worked 24 hours, all the days of the week to ensure the demand of the applicants was met.

The PCO said:

“This passport office in its efforts to meet applicants demand, extended working days to include Saturdays and Sundays.”

Liman urged applicants to be patient anytime they applied for passports because NIS needed to do security checks on individual applications before passports are released.

He explained that some challenges might hinder the timely release of some international passports to prospective applicants.

Liman added:

“This included disrupted National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) portal, inconsistent details submitted by some applicants.

“The NIS must send the details filed by applicant to NIMC to ensure they match the details on applicants National Identity Number (NIN).

“Many applicants submit Date of Birth that does not match the DOB of NIN. All the factors among others causes delay in passport production.”

Liman said the NIS would not relent in its efforts to ensure that electricity did not disrupt the operations of the office adding that it got an inverter to enable the office to operate efficiently.

Earlier, Vanguard reports that the commission announced that 3,000 passports were ready for collection.

The deputy controller, Ibrahim Liman and Passport Control Officer (PCO) in charge of office confirmed this on Monday, September 27.

Woman complains bitterly in video after she was charged N500 to use trolley at Nigerian airport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that a video posted by Nigerian Comedienne Helen Paul has shown an old woman lamenting the affairs of the Nigerian international airport. She said when she got to the airport it was raining heavily.

The woman added that the sum of N500 was charged to use a trolley.

The woman added that everywhere she has been around the world, she has never had to pay such as taxes could cover the cost.

UAE approves 70 countries for visa-on-arrival

Earlier, the United Arab Emirates has approved visa-on-arrival for passport holders from at least 70 countries across the world.

Legit.ng notes that the list of the eligible countries for the visa-on-arrival policy is available on the official website of Etihad Airlines.

A statement on the airline's website stated that anyone from the listed countries does not need to apply for a visa before traveling to the UAE.

Source: Legit