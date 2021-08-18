Full List of 70 Countries UAE Approves for Visa-On-Arrival
The United Arab Emirates has approved visa-on-arrival for passport holders from at least 70 countries across the world.
Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!
Legit.ng notes that the list of the eligible countries for the visa-on-arrival policy is available on the official website of Etihad Airlines.
A statement on the airline's website stated that anyone from the listed countries does not need to apply for a visa before travelling to the UAE.
The statement read partly:
"When you land in Abu Dhabi, simply make your way to immigration to receive a visa when you arrive."
Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Nigeria, Africa's most populous country and the continent's biggest economy, is absent on the list.
Full list:
- Andorra
- Argentina
- Australia
- Austria
- Bahamas
- Barbados
- Belgium
- Brazil
- Brunei
- Bulgaria
- Canada
- Chile
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Honduras
- Hong Kong (SAR of China)
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Japan
- Kazakhstan
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malaysia
- Maldives
- Malta
- Mexico
- Monaco
- Montenegro
- Nauru
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Norway
- People’s Republic of China
- Peru
- Poland
- Republic of Mauritius
- Republic of El Salvador
- Portugal
- Romania
- Russian
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- San Marino
- Serbia
- Seychelles
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Solomon
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- The Vatican
- Ukraine
- United Kingdom
- United States of America
- Uruguay
UAE makes u-turn, reimposes ban on Nigerian flights
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Emirates, the United Arab Emirate's flag carrier, on Monday, June 21, reinstated its ban on flights from Nigeria just a few days after announcing readiness to allow aircraft to and from the country.
The airline said till further notice, customers travelling to and from Lagos and Abuja will not be accepted.
It is, however, gathered that the ban was lifted on Thursday, August 5.
First commercial flight touches down at new state-owned airport in Bayelsa
In another report, a United Nigeria Airline (UNA) aircraft touched down at the Bayelsa state International Airport on Wednesday, August 11 becoming the first commercial flight to commence operations at the facility.
The aircraft which took off from Lagos had on board the state governor, Senator Douye Diri, and other dignitaries.
Governor Diri said:
“From today, you can book online, you can book and we hope that by next week or thereabout, they will commence the usual commercial flights from Lagos to Yenagoa and from Abuja to Yenagoa.”
Source: Legit.ng