The United Arab Emirates has approved visa-on-arrival for passport holders from at least 70 countries across the world.

Legit.ng notes that the list of the eligible countries for the visa-on-arrival policy is available on the official website of Etihad Airlines.

A statement on the airline's website stated that anyone from the listed countries does not need to apply for a visa before travelling to the UAE.

The statement read partly:

"When you land in Abu Dhabi, simply make your way to immigration to receive a visa when you arrive."

Nigeria, Africa's most populous country and the continent's biggest economy, is absent on the list.

Full list:

Andorra Argentina Australia Austria Bahamas Barbados Belgium Brazil Brunei Bulgaria Canada Chile Colombia Costa Rica Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Estonia Finland France Germany Greece Honduras Hong Kong (SAR of China) Hungary Iceland Ireland Italy Japan Kazakhstan Latvia Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Maldives Malta Mexico Monaco Montenegro Nauru Netherlands New Zealand Norway People’s Republic of China Peru Poland Republic of Mauritius Republic of El Salvador Portugal Romania Russian Saint Vincent and the Grenadines San Marino Serbia Seychelles Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon South Korea Spain Sweden Switzerland The Vatican Ukraine United Kingdom United States of America Uruguay

