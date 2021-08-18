Full List of 70 Countries UAE Approves for Visa-On-Arrival
Local news

Full List of 70 Countries UAE Approves for Visa-On-Arrival

by  Nurudeen Lawal

The United Arab Emirates has approved visa-on-arrival for passport holders from at least 70 countries across the world.

Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Legit.ng notes that the list of the eligible countries for the visa-on-arrival policy is available on the official website of Etihad Airlines.

Full List: UAE Approves 70 Countries for Visa-On-Arrival
A picture shows an Emirates Airlines aeroplane at Dubai International Airport on February 1, 2021. Photo credit: Karim SAHIB/AFP
Source: Getty Images

A statement on the airline's website stated that anyone from the listed countries does not need to apply for a visa before travelling to the UAE.

The statement read partly:

"When you land in Abu Dhabi, simply make your way to immigration to receive a visa when you arrive."

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Nigeria, Africa's most populous country and the continent's biggest economy, is absent on the list.

Read also

Super Eagles of Nigeria land in dangerous group for the 2021 African Nations Cup in Cameroon

Full list:

  1. Andorra
  2. Argentina
  3. Australia
  4. Austria
  5. Bahamas
  6. Barbados
  7. Belgium
  8. Brazil
  9. Brunei
  10. Bulgaria
  11. Canada
  12. Chile
  13. Colombia
  14. Costa Rica
  15. Croatia
  16. Cyprus
  17. Czech Republic
  18. Denmark
  19. Estonia
  20. Finland
  21. France
  22. Germany
  23. Greece
  24. Honduras
  25. Hong Kong (SAR of China)
  26. Hungary
  27. Iceland
  28. Ireland
  29. Italy
  30. Japan
  31. Kazakhstan
  32. Latvia
  33. Liechtenstein
  34. Lithuania
  35. Luxembourg
  36. Malaysia
  37. Maldives
  38. Malta
  39. Mexico
  40. Monaco
  41. Montenegro
  42. Nauru
  43. Netherlands
  44. New Zealand
  45. Norway
  46. People’s Republic of China
  47. Peru
  48. Poland
  49. Republic of Mauritius
  50. Republic of El Salvador
  51. Portugal
  52. Romania
  53. Russian
  54. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
  55. San Marino
  56. Serbia
  57. Seychelles
  58. Singapore
  59. Slovakia
  60. Slovenia
  61. Solomon
  62. South Korea
  63. Spain
  64. Sweden
  65. Switzerland
  66. The Vatican
  67. Ukraine
  68. United Kingdom
  69. United States of America
  70. Uruguay

UAE makes u-turn, reimposes ban on Nigerian flights

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Emirates, the United Arab Emirate's flag carrier, on Monday, June 21, reinstated its ban on flights from Nigeria just a few days after announcing readiness to allow aircraft to and from the country.

The airline said till further notice, customers travelling to and from Lagos and Abuja will not be accepted.

Read also

Bayelsans excited as first commercial flight touches down at new state-owned airport

It is, however, gathered that the ban was lifted on Thursday, August 5.

First commercial flight touches down at new state-owned airport in Bayelsa

In another report, a United Nigeria Airline (UNA) aircraft touched down at the Bayelsa state International Airport on Wednesday, August 11 becoming the first commercial flight to commence operations at the facility.

The aircraft which took off from Lagos had on board the state governor, Senator Douye Diri, and other dignitaries.

Governor Diri said:

“From today, you can book online, you can book and we hope that by next week or thereabout, they will commence the usual commercial flights from Lagos to Yenagoa and from Abuja to Yenagoa.”

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel