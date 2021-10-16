Ex-servicemen who fought in the ranks of Biafra during the civil war have been pardoned by the presidency

The minister of defense, Bashir Magashi, on Friday, October 15, announced that the former soldiers will also be paid gratuity

This good news is coming 51 years after the terrible incident that brought about killings and pain in the country

About 102 former Biafran soldiers have been captured for payment of gratuity and other benefits by the Military Pensions Board.

This was announced by the minister of defence, Bashir Magashi, who also noted that the former Biafran soldiers have been pardoned by President Muhammadu Buhari, PM News reports.

The good news was announced by the minister of defence, Bashir Magashi (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

Magashi made this disclosure on Friday, October 15, during the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Abuja, Punch added.

His words:

“It will interest you to know that the Military Pensions Board just concluded the documentation of ex-Biafran service personnel totalling 102 who were pardoned by Mr President.

“The war ended 51 years ago and many of those involved are no longer alive but those with genuine complaints can come forward with their claims for consideration."

