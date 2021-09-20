Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has proposed a political solution to ensure the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Ekweremadu made the disclosure during an interview on Channels Television’s Hard Copy which aired on Friday, September 17.

He believes this can be achieved as the South-East Caucus in the National Assembly moves to intervene in the matter.

“We expect that ultimately, we find a political solution in respect of Nnamdi Kanu’s problem,”

“In the past, we have done similar things. What we want to see is to make sure that the Federal Government understands the feeling of our people.”

“It is not easy to predict right now, but what we want to see is to reduce tension in the South-East,” the lawmaker said in response to a question about the motive of the caucus to intervene in the matter.

The lawmaker recalled when the leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Ralph Uwazuruike, was arrested during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

He explained that during the administration of former President Musa Yar’Adua, he visited the late leader, alongside some senators, who invited the then minister of justice – a political development that led to Uwazuruike’s release.

“When Uwazuruike was detained by Obasanjo, there was tension until Yar’Adua came… eventually, we ended up in a political solution and Uwaruzuike was released. The same thing with Nnamdi Kanu, when he was detained, I also led a delegation to meet the President.

“We expect that just as we had some results in the past, maybe we should come out with something that should be acceptable by all the parties,” Ekweremadu added.

Earlier, the Department of State Services (DSS) denied allegations that its operatives harassed and manhandled lawyers of Kanu during a visit to their client.

Kanu’s lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, made the allegation in a statement he posted on his social media pages on Tuesday, August 31.

He had earlier alleged they were subjected to the same treatment during a previous visit to the IPOB leader.

