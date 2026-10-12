Big Brother Star Amber Siyavus Dies at 46, Tributes Pour In From Fans
- Amber Siyavus, who appeared on Season 8 of Big Brother in 2007, has died at the age of 46 in Nevada
- The reality TV star was widely recognised by fans for her emotional moments in the house, earning her the nickname 'Whamber'
- Amber's death comes years after her family suffered a devastating loss when her teenage daughter Lexi died in 2018
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Reality television fans are mourning the loss of Amber Siyavus, a familiar face from the 2007 edition of *Big Brother*, who has died at 46.
Records from the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner in Nevada confirm she passed away on Friday.
Her cause and manner of death are both listed as pending, meaning a full investigation is still underway.
Amber Siyavus on Big Brother
Amber competed on Season 8 of the long-running CBS reality series, where she quickly became one of the season's most talked-about personalities.
Her frequent emotional outbursts and tearful diary room sessions endeared her to many viewers while earning her the memorable nickname "Whamber."
During her time in the house, she built strong friendships with fellow contestants Jameka Cameron and Dustin Erikstrup. She ultimately finished in 7th place when the season wrapped.
Amber's family mourns
Amber's passing marks another heartbreaking chapter for her family. In January 2018, TMZ first reported the death of her 18-year-old daughter, Lexi Tomcavage, who died in Ohio in what was investigated as an apparent suiciide. The loss was a devastating blow to Amber and those close to her.
News of Amber's death has since rippled through the reality TV community, with many fans reflecting on her time on one of America's most iconic reality formats.
Elena Jessica dies after BBL surgery
Earlier, Legit.ng reported on Nigerian socialite Elena Jessica’s death following complications from a second BBL surgery.
Her sister said Elena endured severe pain, a serious infection and costly treatment before she died, while the family accused the clinic of abandoning her.
The reports of her death sparked reactions on social media.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.