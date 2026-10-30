A new video of comedian Broda Shaggi and BBNaija star Dorathy Bachor together sent social media into a frenzy

The clip, shared by an X user, showed the duo in a playful, affectionate moment that got fans talking

Neither Broda Shaggi nor Dorathy Bachor has confirmed or denied a romantic relationship between them

Nigerian comedian Broda Shaggi and former Big Brother Naija housemate Dorathy Bachor are the latest celebrities to set social media on fire, after a video of the two together surfaced online on 30 October 2036.

The clip, filmed in a cosy indoor setting with the pair appearing relaxed and in high spirits against a striped headboard, was shared by an X user who goes by the handle Big Uncle.

Broda Shaggi and Dorathy set social media abuzz with fresh dating speculation. Credit: @brodashaggi, @dorathybachor

Source: Instagram

The post, captioned "Broda Shaggi and Doraty BBNaija spark dating rumour 👀," quickly gained traction, drawing thousands of views and a flood of reactions.

In the video, Dorathy is seen in a playful, lighthearted mood, making cheeky remarks about gold, diamonds, and jewellery, adding fuel to speculation that the pair may be closer than just colleagues in the entertainment industry.

Fans react to Broda Shaggi, Dorathy clip

The comments section quickly filled up with fans sharing their takes on what the clip might mean.

Some followers expressed excitement at the idea of the two becoming a couple, while others urged caution, suggesting the moment could simply be two friends having fun and that it was being read too far into.

The video added an extra layer of intrigue due to Dorathy's visible ring on her finger, which only deepened the curiosity of fans already eager to connect the dots.

Watch the video that sparked the dating rumours:

Broda Shaggi and Dorathy yet to speak out

As of the time of this report, neither Broda Shaggi nor Dorathy Bachor has addressed the swirling rumours publicly. No statement confirming or denying a romantic connection has been made by either party, leaving fans to draw their own conclusions for now.

Broda Shaggi, whose real name is Samuel Perry, is one of Nigeria's most recognisable comedians and skitmakers, known for his wild characters and viral content.

Dorathy Bachor rose to national fame after her stint on Big Brother Naija and has since built a solid presence in the Nigerian entertainment space.

Dorathy’s ring display raises questions about her rumoured relationship with Broda Shaggi. Photo: @brodashaggi/IG.

Source: Instagram

Lady calls out Broda Shaggi

Legit.ng also reported that a young lady got people talking on social media after she called out Broda Shaggi.

The lady, identified as Adewalespicyjay, claimed the actor told her he loved her just so they could get together.

Source: Legit.ng