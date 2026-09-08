Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemate Nomy was removed from the Show Ya Sef house on Monday, September 7, 2026

The fashion entrepreneur had already received a strike and final warning before Biggie revoked her privilege to participate

Nomy's exit followed her refusal to comply with a benchwarmer outfit directive after a Head of House challenge

Big Brother has shown Nomy the door, and the internet has plenty to say about it.

Whitney "Nomy" Chukwu became the first housemate to be removed from the Big Brother Naija Season 11 "Show Ya Sef" house after repeatedly defying instructions from Biggie. The announcement was made on Monday, September 7, 2026, via the show's official Instagram page.

Reactions as BBNaija Season 11's Nomy is disqualified from Show Ya Sef House after repeated defiance. Photo credit@officialnomy

Source: Instagram

Nomy's troubles began after she failed to comply with a "benchwarmer" outfit directive that was assigned to her as a consequence of her performance in a Head of House challenge.

Despite receiving a strike and a final warning, she continued to disregard Big Brother's instructions, ultimately sealing her own fate.

Biggie addresses housemate in sharp tone

BBNaija Season 11: Nomy sisqualified from Show Ya Sef House. Photo credit@officialnomy

Source: Instagram

While sending Nomy out of the house, Biggie's voice was firm and sharp, delivering a direct command.

"You were reminded that participation is a privilege. And effective immediately, your privilege is hereby revoked. You have 30 minutes to gather your belongings and leave the Big Brother house. Your time starts now. To the rest of the house, move to the garden immediately. Ten, nine, eight, seven, six, five."

Who Is Nomy?

Whitney Nneoma Chukwu, 26, is a Lagos-based fashion entrepreneur and the founder of Ambition by Witme. She entered the Season 11 house in July 2026 and quickly distinguished herself with her bold personality and strong fashion identity. However, her stay became increasingly defined by clashes with Big Brother over rule compliance rather than gameplay.

Her removal means she is no longer eligible to compete for the season's grand prize, and according to one viewer, her name may be erased from the show's official records entirely.

Here is an Instagram video of Nomy being sent out of the reality show by Biggie:

Fans react to Nomy's exit

[Watch Biggie send Nomy packing from the Show Ya Sef house](https://www.instagram.com/reels/Dc_ynFUqlqT/)

Nigerians on social media were largely unsympathetic, with many suggesting Nomy brought the outcome on herself:

@evoice_official wrote:

"There's no class in arrogance and disrespect. As a lady learn to be humble."

@oyizareads commented:

"She really worked hard for this disqualification. A very well deserved disqualification, well done to her."

@teeybae said:

"Well deserved…….. Go home and sleep"

@zaraleinadsignature reacted:

"Very S!ly character."

@_beekay_baby wrote:

"She work so hard for the disqualification enjoy baby girl"

@c.h.i.o.mma shared:

"Well deserved she worked for it."

@rekynova offered a correction to those covering the story:

"All these disqualification Headlines! Una no hear biggie?? She was not disqualified! Biggie revoked her entry. Meaning she was never in the show!!! Nothing like nomy is going to be in the history of Big Brother. Her name will be taken off everywhere in their platform. Make she come outside come seee say she messed up big time! Tueh!!!!"

Housemate Abi attempts voluntary exit

Legit.ng reported that the BBNaija Season 11 housemate Abi expressed feelings of being targeted by other contestants after insufficient votes prevented her from avoiding the eviction list. Amid rising tensions, Abi's contemplation of a voluntary exit sparked intense discussions among fans, prompting urgent appeals from fellow housemates not to succumb to the pressures she faces within the competition.

Source: Legit.ng